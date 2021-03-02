Health
“We need to push further down”
state Dr. Atul Gawande warned about CNBC that it is “too early” to roll back Covid’s limits, although it has relaxed the rules of social distance. “News with Shepard Smith.. “
“We are not below last summer’s surge, as we are currently at a level that is still above the highest level of the previous surge,” said a surgeon and professor at Harvard University’s TH Chan School of Public Health. .. “This isn’t the level we’re in good shape to be just on the plateau, as we continue to kill 2,000 people a day. We have to push it further down. . “
According to the report, there are currently an average of 67,365 new US cases per day in the United States over a seven-day period. CNBC analysis of Johns Hopkins data, A 73% decrease from the peak average of about 249,000 in mid-January.
Gawande reiterated concerns about the resumption shared by Director Rochelle Warensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying she was still “deeply concerned” about the virus.
“Our recent decline seems to be stalled — more than 70,000 cases a day,” Walensky said in a White House press secretary Monday. briefing.. “With these new statistics, we’re really worried about reports that more states are rolling back the exact public health measures we recommend to protect people from Covid-19.”
Gawande is a new Covid variant in circulation in the United States, including the latest variant in New York. B.1.526As for the coronavirus, it should be a further reason for Americans to stay vigilant.
CDC is almost 25.5 million Americans Demand for shots is very high due to the fact that about 8% of the country’s population is completely vaccinated and production is delayed.
“It’s wise to give only one shot to someone who has previously reported being infected, and I think there is fairly solid evidence that other people can be vaccinated,” Gawande said. He said. A temporary strategy to further expand the current supply.
two New research The UK has shown that one shot of the vaccine can provide “strong” protection for Covid survivors.However, the CDC is currently Discuss the topic.. Gawande told host Shepard Smith that he hopes the CDC will give a rating as soon as possible.
U.S. vaccination efforts are currently Johnson & Johnson Shot, the third approved vaccine in its arsenal to fight Covid.White House Said Americans can start a single vaccination immediately on Tuesday.
“We will distribute 3.9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week,” said Jeffrey Seiens, White House’s coronavirus response coordinator. “This is the entire Johnson & Johnson inventory now. We are getting these doses right away so that the vaccine will be given as soon as possible.”
