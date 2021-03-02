New 4D hydrogels may help develop tissues that closely resemble natural counterparts





Tissue engineering has long relied on a geometrically static scaffold in which cells were seeded in the laboratory to create new tissues and even organs. Scaffold material-; usually biodegradable polymer structure-; when cells are supplied and adequate nutrients are supplied, the cells develop into tissue as the underlying scaffold biodegrades. However, this model ignores the highly dynamic morphological processes that underlie the natural development of tissues. Researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have now developed a new 4D hydrogel-; a 3D material that has the ability to change shape over time in response to stimuli-; You can morph multiple times in a programmed or on-demand manner. New Advanced science Studies show that UIC researchers, led by Eben Alsberg, can use these new materials to help develop tissues that are closer to natural tissues that are affected by the forces that drive movement during formation. .. Hydrogels can be programmed or induced to undergo multiple controllable shape changes over time. This strategy creates experimental conditions that partially mimic or stimulate the continuous and different shape changes that developing or healing tissue undergoes. This may help study morphogenesis and design tissue structures that are closer to native tissues. “ Eben Alsberg, Research Author and Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Richard and Lawnhill The new material consists of different hydrogels that expand or contract at different rates and degrees depending on the concentration of water or calcium. By creating complex layered patterns, researchers can guide the agglomerate material to bend in some way as the layer expands and / or contracts. “For example, you can change the shape of these materials by adjusting the amount of calcium present,” said Alsberg, a professor of orthopedics, pharmacology, mechanical engineering and industrial engineering at UIC. I am. In their experiments, researchers were able to form hydrogels in pockets that resembled alveoli, which are small sac-like structures in the lungs where gas exchange takes place. Not only can Alsberg’s hydrogel change its structure multiple times, but it is also highly cell-compatible, allowing cells to integrate and survive-; something that many existing 4D materials cannot do. “We are really looking forward to pushing the boundaries of what a unique hydrogel system can do from a tissue engineering perspective,” said Aixiang Ding, a postdoctoral fellow at UIC and co-lead author of the treatise. Source: University of Illinois, Chicago Journal reference: Ding, A. , et al.. (2021) Multi-stage and reversible 4D hydrogel actuator containing cells to mimic dynamic tissue morphogenesis. Advanced science.. doi.org/10.1002/advs.202004616..

..





