Clues Get FDA Approval for Digital Contraceptive Function





Exhausted and disorientated, I rush to the shores of Dystopia and give good news. The app is currently contraceptive. On Monday, the menstrual tracking app Clue Presentation Received permission from the FDA to initiate digital contraceptive function using statistical modeling Follow closely Of the user Menstrual cycle to help them Better understand the probability of their fertility.. Although it does not provide the exact price or release date of contraception, Clue, which currently boasts about 13 million users, states that this feature is considered a “premium” feature. This app acts as a version of contraceptive fertility treatment. It usually uses key indicators such as the start date of menstruation, body temperature, and changes in cervical mucus to predict when ovulation will occur. However, unlike other FAMs, clues rely on a single metric (the start date of the period) to predict fertility. Using what is called Bayesian modeling, the app “High risk “ A window over several days of the user’s cycle that increases the likelihood of pregnancy (“Low risk “ window). On high-risk days, it is advisable to refrain from having sex altogether or to use alternative contraceptive methods such as condoms to prevent pregnancy. “It will be personalized over time,” said Renaive Rayboy, Chief Medical Officer of the crew. Told TechCrunch.. “Therefore, once an individual enters the first day cycle, they can personalize the high-risk and low-risk day windows.” G / O media may receive fees When used correctly, Clue claims to be 92% effective at preventing unwanted pregnancy under ‘typical use’ and 97% effective under ‘perfect use’. It’s the second time an app touting a statistical modeling method to receive FDA approval in U.S. markets: In 2018, the app Natural Cycles became the first, charging close to $100 for a thermometer that users could use to take their body temperature each morning. Sometimes interchangeably referred to as “natural family planning” or “the rhythm method,” FAMs developed a bad reputation over time for being, and I’m paraphrasing here, homeopathic woo-woo nonsense that make an educated guesswork out of fertility. In fact, however, the methods have Reliable effectiveness rate When used properly, however, users need to be vigilant, responsible, and consistent — adjectives that may not be able to explain the average 20-year-old user... NotableAfter the release of Natural Cycles in 2018, the app was sued for suspected cause 37 unwanted pregnancies in Sweden.. And clues, if admitted in their own right, are not suitable for everyone. Only individuals between the ages of 18 and 45 who have a regular period are allowed to use the app, and CEO Audrey Tsang will be locked out of the app after a while if he is an ineligible user or too irregular. But, FAM Still far from perfect science, It is that m is also trueIn-stream education on contraception Abstinence only messaging Individuals who have that period are almost complete Divorced from The nature of their own fertility.. Hormonal agents such as oral contraceptives and long-acting reversible contraceptives such as intrauterine devices (IUDs) work perfectly for some people., many Others are simply forced to tolerate the method in a world where there are few options that are considered legitimate, and there are also hosts of the unpleasant side effects that often accompany them. that is Familiar Dilemma for everyone It gets a period, in it If you do, you are a kind of sorry, otherwise you are sorry.. The best advice as ever Just to trust your gut and do what you feel is right.

