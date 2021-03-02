Local Media Tour New Invista Center in Kingston Area Before Mass Immunization Clinic-Kingston

The first shot was given Monday at Kingston’s new mass vaccination clinic at the Invista Center. But public health says Link is not yet ready to handle large numbers of people.

In addition to waiting for more COVID-19 vaccine, the clinic is still in the "soft launch" stage on the online booking system before it is released in two weeks.

Meanwhile, local media toured the facility before it opened.

I also had the mayor of Kingston and a local health officer. When fully operational, it will be the largest vaccination clinic in the area.

Kingston Mayor Brian Patterson said the opening was a milestone.

“Of course, the INVISTA Center was built with the ability to promote the health and well-being of our community in mind. I have a major purpose in promoting the health and well-being of our community, more than we can. I can’t think of it. The host of the vaccination center, “said the mayor.











1:46 Healthcare officers in the Kingston area discuss vaccine deployment and potential economic resumption





Healthcare Officers in the Kingston Region Discuss Vaccine Deployment and Potential Economic Resumption – February 4, 2021



Dr. Keeran Moore, Healthcare Officer at Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox, and Adington, said the Gardiners Road facility is a great place to vaccinate people.

“It is the heart of the KFL & A region and supports South Frontenac and the city of Kingston. Our plan is to be able to vaccinate 3,000 people a day here,” Moore said.

The Kingston Region unit is one of six units throughout Ontario that are involved in the soft launch of the state’s new online immunization booking portal. The idea is to test run the system two weeks before it goes live across Ontario.

“We are sending individual invitations to a very clear population to register and book reservations with that Covax tool. Some people are doing (or doing) it tonight. “I will,” said Moore.

“They use the OHIP number to make sure that the request to make that reservation is actually for themselves and that it is done seamlessly and electronically, so this week’s launch on March 15th. We are doing that to inform the state about. “

Something like the Invista Center Clinic isn’t coming soon, as a variant of concern surfaced in the Kingston area on Friday. Moore says there are two cases.

“They wouldn’t have been able to get it in KFL & A, they came from GTA. They are isolated, there is no risk to the community at this time, and the exact variant is It usually takes about two weeks, “says Moore.

“There is no exact kind of variant, but if you’re a bettor, it’s a B.1.1.7 variant. It’s rapidly becoming popular in the GTA area today.”

The INVISTA Center is just one of the regional facilities preparing to host a vaccine clinic. The Amherst View WJ Henderson Arena is a separate venue, similar to Napanee’s Skraskona Paper Center.

2:03 COVID-19 vaccine arrives in southeastern Ontario





COVID-19 vaccine arrives in southeastern Ontario – January 12, 2021



