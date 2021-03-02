“Wise” Vaccine Deployment in Victoria Is Late

Victoria used 3862 out of 12,870 doses in the first 7 days. This has now jumped to more than 5,000 times since the Western Health Vaccine Clinic, which lacks Royal Melbourne Hospital, opened this week. The clinic has vaccinated more than 30 Victorian healthcare workers every hour since early Monday morning. Jane Halton of the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission said it was wise to do it “slowly and steadily” at the start of vaccine deployment, noting that the number of doses used in Victoria increased at the end of last week. did. Dr. Chris Quinn, who has been involved in hotel quarantine, received one of the first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines given by nurse Jessica Amalfi at Austin Health, Melbourne. credit:Mark Stewart “At this early stage, I’m not worried about the numbers at all,” she said. “Everyone is still learning how to do this. But if they don’t speed up within two weeks, I’ll start worrying about it, but certainly the first proven cautious The approach is very wise. “ Loading

Julian Late, president of the Australian Medical Association Victoria, was also not dissatisfied with Victoria’s pursuit of other states in the early stages of deployment. “We want people to be immunized first and to build immunity to the virus before it actually spreads,” he said. “I also want to make sure that it can be done effectively without waste.” Professor Stephen Duckett, director of health at the Grattan Institute and former secretary to the Federal Ministry of Health, was convinced that Victoria would reach its goal of 40,000 times in the first four weeks. “Victoria’s goal is not to be one million people each week,” he said. “This is a very manageable logistical exercise.” Professor Dackett also greatly supported the deployment of staggered vaccines for healthcare professionals in Victoria. This is a slower model for inoculating front-line healthcare professionals than some other states, including New South Wales. He argued that hotel quarantine and border workers were at greatest risk of infection, so it was wise to prioritize them.

In New South Wales, approximately 1,200 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on the first day of the vaccine program. This includes hundreds of healthcare professionals who have opened hubs in three major hospitals in Sydney. Professor Catherine Bennett, director of epidemiology at Deakin University, said Victoria can move as fast as public health infrastructure allows. “We are growing slowly and steadily,” said Professor Bennett. “The pace at which you can go all depends on how your health system is set to begin. This is a partnership with the Australian Government, but the state oversees the deployment. Because of this, the designs of all states are slightly different. “ Professor Bennett said the competition to vaccinate people to achieve their goals is unsafe and can inadvertently undermine their response to health. “Establishing the first vaccine clinic in Victoria and vaccination of 1000 people at the airport in the first week is a very important start to show the public how this is done.” Said Professor Bennett.

“If there’s a situation where people complain because they’re a little confused or need to line up, it can be publicized and procrastinate.” The number of vaccinations in Victoria is the next two weeks, with healthcare professionals at Royal Women’s Hospital, Peter McCallum Cancer Center, and Royal Children’s Hospital hoisting everyone up to get vaccinated in Royal Melbourne within a few days. Is expected to increase steadily. Hospital hub. Next week, Western Health will also begin vaccination of its staff. Monash Health and Austin Health began vaccination of health care workers on Monday. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley called on the federal government to be more transparent about its deployment on Monday. His comment came Following exposure, a handful of residents were given the wrong dose Vaccination in Brisbane’s Elderly Housing with Care. In another case in Victoria, a small number of vials had to be discarded because it was not possible to confirm that the Pfizer vaccine vials were stored at the correct temperature.

A Victoria State Government spokeswoman said the state was on track to deliver 40,000 vaccines by the end of March. "We started by making sure that all the systems for this huge logistics business were safely installed. We believe that is the right approach," she said.