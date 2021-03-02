Connect with us

Suicide has not increased during the pandemic, figures show

Despite the worst horrors of many commentators and the dire situation imposed on many by the Covid crisis, suicide has not increased over the past year, figures obtained by the Irish Times show. I will.

Charities and mental health experts, however, may have several factors protecting people with serious mental health problems so far, and post-Covid fallout is more than expected. I’m afraid that it could be much worse.

The final suicide data for 2020 will not be released by the CSO until 2023, as the alleged suicide investigation will not be completed until later this year or next year. Given the unprocessed cause of death hearings in the court of coroners over the last few months, accurate data may not be available until then.

However, the Irish Times asked all coroners in the state to show the number of suicidal files they had in 2020.

Many declined because the inquest had not yet been heard, but no data was released to understand their location. Nothing shows an increase of more than 1 in 2020 compared to 2019 or 2018, and some show a decrease.

so Leinster For example, in the county, coroners recorded 10 suicides in 2018 and 2019 each, and last year had 7 suspected suicide files. Another (also in Leinster) had 12 in 2019 and 10 was expected last year. Conato’s coroners recorded eight in both 2018 and 2019, with an estimated total of six last year.

It’s a rare and relatively positive note in media coverage of the issue, but it’s important to emphasize, says the professor. Ella Allensman, National Chief Scientist Suicide Research Foundation so University College Cork..

She states that “sensational” headlines, especially in the British press, claim that a “suicide tsunami” can be harmful.

“These types of headlines can be really detrimental to those who are struggling or who may not have the usual intensive types of psychological or psychiatric treatment. If you see many statements about the increase in suicide in addition to the deaths of many Covids, it can have a detrimental effect on them. “

It emphasizes the importance of real-time suicide data being collected cork Cities and counties by the observatory of suicide and self-harm in which she is a member. The pilot project Health Research Committee..

“Every two weeks, we have the latest information on suicidal cases,” says Professor Allensman. “Therefore, from March to August, there were no signs of an increase between 2019 and 2020 during that period.” She hoped that suicide surveillance during this period would be expanded nationwide. I’m out.

The GP, which provides 90% of mental health care, reports no increase in suicidal tendencies in practice, but sees the pandemic damage to emotional health directly. “Sadness, financial loss, first-time unemployment, and isolation are major events in people’s lives. Individuals show increased levels of stress, irritable bowel, sleep deprivation, and anxiety,” he says. Brian Osborne, Assistant Medical Director of Irish College of General Practitioners.

