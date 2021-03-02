Suicide has not increased during the pandemic, figures show

Despite the worst horrors of many commentators and the dire situation imposed on many by the Covid crisis, suicide has not increased over the past year, figures obtained by the Irish Times show. I will.

Charities and mental health experts, however, may have several factors protecting people with serious mental health problems so far, and post-Covid fallout is more than expected. I’m afraid that it could be much worse.

The final suicide data for 2020 will not be released by the CSO until 2023, as the alleged suicide investigation will not be completed until later this year or next year. Given the unprocessed cause of death hearings in the court of coroners over the last few months, accurate data may not be available until then.

However, the Irish Times asked all coroners in the state to show the number of suicidal files they had in 2020.

Many declined because the inquest had not yet been heard, but no data was released to understand their location. Nothing shows an increase of more than 1 in 2020 compared to 2019 or 2018, and some show a decrease.

so Leinster For example, in the county, coroners recorded 10 suicides in 2018 and 2019 each, and last year had 7 suspected suicide files. Another (also in Leinster) had 12 in 2019 and 10 was expected last year. Conato’s coroners recorded eight in both 2018 and 2019, with an estimated total of six last year.

It’s a rare and relatively positive note in media coverage of the issue, but it’s important to emphasize, says the professor. Ella Allensman, National Chief Scientist Suicide Research Foundation so University College Cork..

She states that “sensational” headlines, especially in the British press, claim that a “suicide tsunami” can be harmful.

“These types of headlines can be really detrimental to those who are struggling or who may not have the usual intensive types of psychological or psychiatric treatment. If you see many statements about the increase in suicide in addition to the deaths of many Covids, it can have a detrimental effect on them. “

It emphasizes the importance of real-time suicide data being collected cork Cities and counties by the observatory of suicide and self-harm in which she is a member. The pilot project Health Research Committee..

“Every two weeks, we have the latest information on suicidal cases,” says Professor Allensman. “Therefore, from March to August, there were no signs of an increase between 2019 and 2020 during that period.” She hoped that suicide surveillance during this period would be expanded nationwide. I’m out.

The GP, which provides 90% of mental health care, reports no increase in suicidal tendencies in practice, but sees the pandemic damage to emotional health directly. “Sadness, financial loss, first-time unemployment, and isolation are major events in people’s lives. Individuals show increased levels of stress, irritable bowel, sleep deprivation, and anxiety,” he says. Brian Osborne, Assistant Medical Director of Irish College of General Practitioners.

Access to support

The GP continues to operate, but many reports have difficulty accessing patient mental health services. “Making children and their families accessible to CAMHS [Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services] Problems can occur. According to a recent report, more than 2,000 children are waiting for their first appointment, “said Dr. Osborne. “Access to psychology in primary care is unplanned and there is a long wait. Currently, Goalway will wait 18 months for this service.”

The person who spoke to The Irish Times reports a variety of experiences. Anne’s daughter, 17, was taken to the emergency department by ambulance in October 2020. She collapsed at school after an overdose.

She “come” by the time Anne arrived at school, but the paramedic advised her to take her daughter to the hospital “as the best way to get into CAMHS early.”

While support services are widely publicized, awareness of mental health issues has increased over the last decade.



“We had a promise within three days. We had a psychologist and a psychiatrist, who scared our pants. We made her so passive in this world. I didn’t understand what I didn’t want. Your heart just broke for them. I was very lucky. We got into the service right away. Someone was taking care of us.

“Now she has a job and is writing music. In a way, that was the best thing that happened to us. It pushed everything to the fore. A particular teacher put her on the front. We didn’t know how miserable life was. It’s very insidious. “

“A box that makes a clicking sound”

However, Frank feels separated from mental health support since last year. He has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, anxiety, depression, and work-related post-traumatic stress, and has made numerous serious suicide attempts since 2016. He has been hospitalized several times and has just started a community program of dialect behavior therapy. online.

“I hate online. It’s terrible. I get a call from a mental health doctor every few months. You feel they are checking the box. I’m fine if they call on a good day. If they call on a bad day, the world crashes around me and I try to get them off the phone. At that time I don’t want to talk to anyone, I just want to curl up in bed and die. “

He feels vulnerable and is “not supported at all,” he says.

Mental health organizations all report increased demand, and many report suicidal propensity among clients, callers, and text senders.

Lee Kenny, Dublin Regional Manager of Pieta House, said: “Demand for services is steadily increasing. Double the size of the helpline team to manage it as phone and text messages increased by 25% between December 2019 and December 2020. I needed to. “

so spunout.ieSince last summer, a 24-hour, 24/7 crisis text line for people under the age of 35 has been running a number of conversations mentioning suicide between December 2020 and January 2021. Said it increased by 10%. The ISPCC, which also offers 24/7 text lines, has been discussing suicide with an average of 35 children a week since early December. “We are definitely seeing an increase in anxiety, stress and sadness,” he says. John Church, Chief Executive Officer of Society. At the beginning of the crisis, children were afraid that Covid and his loved ones would get sick, but now they feel isolated and lost and worried that the pandemic will not end.

“It’s about their impact on their own senses, their anxiety about the future, and their happiness again.”

Thomas McCann, Coordinator of Traveler Counseling Services, reports:

“Family tensions are increasing, overcrowding and demand for addiction services is increasing. Of course, access to support is more difficult online.” He seeks ethnic identifiers in suicide statistics. Repeat the call.

Suicide prevention strategy

The question is why not all of this leads to an increase in suicide rates.

Professor Allensman states that prices have been stable during a pandemic in high-income countries such as Ireland. According to her, it’s also impressive that most people have completed at least one suicide prevention strategy. “We’ve been investing in reducing mental health stigma and raising awareness for years. If we were in Covid-19 with a very high level of stigma, we couldn’t keep the numbers low. I think. Over the last 15 years, there has been some buffering as a result of the great efforts of a huge number of people. “

Rory Fitzgerald Ireland The Samaritan director agrees that increasing awareness of mental health means that “services like us like Alone, Pieta House are widely publicized.”

Some speakers warn, but there may be protective factors in the universality of the current crisis-people “hunt down” and “overcome it”-but a serious level of mind after the pandemic. Post-traumatic stress Unemployment, long-term compound interest, evictions, and other challenges can be imminent.

Warning for many Fiona coil, Chief Executive Officer Mental health reform“The worst may not have come yet,” given the impact of wearing a pandemic on people’s emotional resilience. We hope that if anything good, the importance of strong mental health services will be firmly established. “We need investment. As a nation, we have never been so united.

“Another good thing is that mental health has been focused on individuals for years. The role that social conditions and inequality play in mental health is not widely recognized. Covid I think people are becoming more aware of it because of. “

In response to her, Martire said: “Mental health is a matter of social justice. People experience disparities in mental well-being and access to services in social inequality.

“Homelessness, poverty, domestic abuse, financial insecurity. Many of these are related to what the state can do to improve conditions and outcomes. These have specific mental health outcomes, Covid exposed these. ”