ADHD and Covid-19: Toxic Mixture

“It is clear that attention should be paid to the toxic combination of ADHD, executive function deterioration, and the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common learning barriers, with 2-16% of learners attending school having attention deficit, hyperactivity / impulsivity, or this neurology. Studies suggest that you are suffering from a combination of both types of disorders.

Surprisingly, these numbers appear to have increased in studies showing a significant increase in ADHD diagnosis between 1997 and 2016. There are many reasons to explain this increase, but it helps to understand some basics.

In-depth inspection

ADHD has three presentations: Attention Deficit, Hyperactivity / Impulsivity, and a combination of the two. According to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Illness (DSM-V), many aspects need to be considered before making a diagnosis.

The most common symptoms of attention deficit ADHD (formerly called Attention Deficit Disorder or ADD) are maintaining attention, paying close attention to details, performing instructions, organizing tasks and activities, This includes difficulties such as avoiding tasks such as homework and trends. You will be distracted by external stimuli and your own thoughts.

You will be allowed to think of these symptoms as matching your teenager to a T-shirt. However, many teens can relate to these in a world where novelty and immediate satisfaction are just swiping a smartphone. However, it is important to distinguish between normal careless behavior and behavior that causes distress and poor academic function.

On the other side of the coin, individuals need to be fidgety, move frequently (often unaware that they are doing it), and move around even if it is inappropriate to do so, often most of the time. There are hyperactive / impulsive presentations that tend to be seen in a state Manic state as if driven by a motor and / or struggling to soften emotions and behaviors.

The latter of these symptoms, which are often overlooked, can be a powerful indicator of ADHD problems. In my experience, it is often this emotional challenge that causes the most conflicts at home between parents and children.

The rise of Covid-19 and home study

In the midst of an international pandemic, from parents concerned about time management, procrastination, addictive behaviors (often including screens), and children’s challenges with low frustration tolerance. The number of referrals is increasing rapidly.

Parents who are able to observe their children directly in the work environment are often overwhelmed. At the heart of this seems to be the extent to which children feel inaccessible to their self-management skills. Thomas E. Brown, an assistant professor of psychiatry at Yale University, describes these skills as executive function or the skills we use to learn, work, and manage our daily lives.

The correlation between these lack of skills and ADHD is well documented, and stress, anxiety, depression, and trauma can make a significant contribution to brain function for decades to add fuel to fire. I know it from before. Note the toxic combination of ADHD, executive function deterioration, and the Covid-19 pandemic, given the significant losses children and adolescents have endured in the form of lost learning time, social gatherings, sporting events, and celebrations. Is clearly required.

Where are you from here?

Treatment options can be a difficult debate for parents. Opinions are often polarized, especially when it comes to the use of stimulants such as Ritalin. However, this study overwhelmingly reveals that drug therapy is very effective in treating ADHD symptoms. In effect, they aim to minimize symptoms and thus facilitate an individual to lead a healthy and functional life.

In some respects, this can be likened to the medical approach used to treat depression. In general, healthcare professionals suggest trials of medications such as antidepressants to treat symptoms, while better managing future episodes as a means of addressing the underlying cause and / or in the future. We may suggest psychotherapy as a means of obtaining tools for this.

For ADHD, a similar approach is gaining momentum. In addition to medication, practitioners encourage executive function training to enhance and equip children and teens with the tools needed to manage these areas more effectively.

The truth is that the majority of ADHD cases in adolescence report symptoms that persist into adulthood. Therefore, learning practical adolescent skills that can be used in the long run is of greatest benefit to your child.

