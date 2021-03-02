Smartphone addiction: sleep effects and what you can do





the study, Announced at the Frontier of Psychiatry on Tuesday, We investigated the smartphone usage of 1,043 students aged 18 to 30 at King’s College London. Researchers asked students to complete two questionnaires, both directly and online, on sleep quality and smartphone usage.

Using a 10-question-validated scale developed to assess children’s smartphone addiction, a study found that nearly 40% of college students were identified as “addicted” to smartphones.

“Our estimated prevalence is consistent with other studies reported in young adult populations around the world, ranging from 30-45%,” said Sei Yon Sohn, lead author and King’s College medical student. Her co-author wrote in this study.

“Later use time is also significantly associated with smartphone addiction, and use after 1 am resulted in a three-fold increase in risk,” the author writes.

Students who reported high mobile phone usage also reported poor sleep quality.It matches with Previous research Abuse of smartphones at night has been found to be associated with sleep disorders, shorter sleep times, and daytime fatigue. This may be due to the fact that the use of smartphones near bedtime has been shown to delay the circadian rhythm, which is the body’s normal sleep and awakening clock. In fact, the first rule is “don’t use your computer, cell phone, or PDA at least one hour before bedtime and at bedtime.” Dr. Vsevolod Polotsky, Ph.D., Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, who directs basic sleep research in the Department of Lung and Critical Care I told CNN in a recent interview .. “Any LED spectral light source can further reduce melatonin levels,” says Pollotsky. Melatonin, which is secreted in a 24-hour circadian rhythm daily, is often referred to as a “sleep hormone” because it sleeps well at night when levels peak. Response to research “This is a cross-sectional study and we cannot draw a firm conclusion about the use of the phone as a cause of poor sleep quality,” said Bob Patton, a lecturer in clinical psychology at Sally University, in an email. It was. “But it provides some compelling evidence that the nature of smartphone use and its associated consequences are important considerations in addressing the new phenomenon of’smartphone addiction’.” Patton, a leader in drug, alcohol and addictive behavior, said. University research group. Andrew Przybylski, senior researcher and associate professor at Oxford University, disagreed with science verifying “so-called” smartphone addiction. ” It is “not recognized by health agencies around the world and is not a mental illness.” “Readers should be aware that based on this study, they will draw firm conclusions about the impact of smartphone use in the general public, or the idea that it is addictive in an objective sense,” he said. Przybylski says. By email of research at the Oxford Internet Institute. The authors acknowledged the limitations of the study, but said, “If smartphone addiction is firmly established as the focus of clinical concern, those who use the phone after midnight or use the phone for more than 4 hours a day The risk is likely to be high. “ Fight back to win zzz Cell phone addiction is also known as nomophobia, an abbreviation for NO MObile PHOnephoBIA, a 21st century term that fears the inability to use mobile phones and other smart devices. Are you one of the addicts? There are quizzes you can take to find .. If you or your loved one seems to have symptoms of smart device or internet addiction, the experts will give you some suggestions. Schedule a timeout. First, turn off your phone at certain times of the day, such as when you’re attending a meeting, having a supper, playing with your kids, and of course driving. Prohibit apps from mobile devices. Remove social media apps such as Facebook and Twitter from your phone and check in only from your laptop. Try to wean every 15 minutes during times that do not affect your work or family life. Go to grayscale. Beautiful colors are attractive, but gray is boring. Experts suggest black and white. Beautiful colors are attractive, but gray is boring. Alternative. Try replacing your smart device time with healthier activities such as meditation and interacting with real people. Improves sleep. Do not bring your cell phone and its harmful blue light into bed. Wake up with an old-fashioned alarm. You can also sign up CNN Newsletter Series Sleep, but Better .. Here are some tips for improving zzz.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos