PHE officials say Covid face masks must be two or three layers thick

At least two or three layers of face masks are effective in reducing the spread of Covid, according to the UK’s top health officials.

Dr. Susan Hopkins of the UK Public Health Services said last night Downing Street Press conference “The more you are better”.

The comments have answered questions about the effectiveness of wearing two masks together-a technique known as “double masking”.

This technology is more popular in America with the president Joe Biden And the best medical doctor Anthony Fauci It is regularly seen to double the mask.

However, Dr. Hopkins last night said the current guidance in the UK is to wear a single mask with at least two or three layers.

She states: ‘We recommend at least two layers for the mask, ideally three layers.

“It is really important to reduce both virus transmission from you to others, and from others to you.

“We have a face mask and face cover advisory group that meets regularly to look for emerging evidence. The United States has also looked at some of that evidence.

“We are in an ongoing debate about what to do next, but we currently believe that two or more layers of masks are effective for the majority of the population.

Comments will trigger Britons to question the effectiveness of their current face masks.

However, it is possible that millions of British people unknowingly already wear two or three layers of masks.

While many commercial cloth masks have at least two or three layers, disposable surgical masks are usually made of three layers of non-woven fabric.

The government also provides advice on its website on how to create your own two-layer face mask from scratch with two pieces of cloth.

A study released last summer suggests that homemade face covers should have at least two layers, preferably three layers, to control the spread of Covid-19.

In the study, published in the journal Thorax in July, experts at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia tested three types of masks.

The one-layer face cover was made from cotton T-shirt material, the two-layer cover was made by stitching two strips together, and the third was a surgical mask.

Researchers have concluded that while a single layer of facial covering is better than nothing at all, the two layers are “significantly better at reducing the spread of droplets caused by coughing and sneezing.”

They added: “The surgical mask was the best of all the scenarios tested to prevent the spread of droplets from the respiratory tract.”

Another technique that is especially popular in the United States is to wear a breathing mask, such as the N95 mask, and a cloth mask at the same time.

The N95 Respirator Mask is designed to snugly filter particles in the air using an electrostatic charge that can trap substances.

President Biden often uses an N95 mask and a paper or cloth cover over it.

However, the US president explained during the campaign that he was having a hard time fitting a medical-grade N95 mask comfortably.

Therefore, he wears a piece of paper on top to keep it in place.

However, the president’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Forch, has previously approved a method of double masking.

He said earlier:’If you have a physical cover in one layer, you put another layer.

“It’s common sense that it’s likely to be more effective, and that’s why we see people running double masking or versions of N95.”

Most commercial cloth masks have at least two or three layers, but disposable surgical masks are usually made of three layers of non-woven fabric.

Disposable surgical masks often have three layers inside, although they may look thin and flimsy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), America’s top public health agency, also supports this approach.

The CDC published a study last month stating that wearing one mask over another can reduce the chances of a coronavirus being transmitted between two people by as much as 95%.

But double masking may make sense as a “precautionary measure,” said David Hayman, a professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Economics and Tropical Medicine.

He told the Guardian: ‘I understand that it may give the wearer a sense of control. But people need to remind themselves that the reason they wear masks is to protect others. People are confident that it will reassure them, but their eyes are still exposed.

In the UK, face covers have been mandatory for most indoor public facilities such as shops, restaurants and public transport since July last year.

The government states that face coverings are primarily intended to protect others, not the wearer, from the spread of the infection.

This is because it covers the nose and mouth, which are the main sources of the virus that causes coronavirus infection.

Failure to comply will result in a fine of £ 200 for the first offense, doubling the fine up to £ 6,400.

Children under the age of 11 and children with medical exemptions do not need to wear face masks indoors.