By 2050, one in four people will be deaf: WHO

One in four people in the world’s population will suffer from hearing impairment by 2050, the World Health Organization warned Tuesday, calling for additional investment in prevention and treatment.

First-ever global report Hearing He said it can prevent the causes of many problems, including infections, illnesses, birth defects, noise exposure, and lifestyle choices.

The report proposed a series of measures, which it calculated would cost $ 1.33 per person per year.

In contrast, we set a figure that nearly US $ 1 trillion is lost each year because the problem was not addressed properly.

“Failure to act can be costly in terms of the health and well-being of the affected people. Economic loss It resulted from exclusion from communication, education and employment. “

Currently, one in five people around the world has a hearing impairment.

However, the report warns: Deafness It could increase by more than 1.5 times over the next 30 years, “he said, increasing to 2.5 billion, up from 1.6 billion in 2019.

Of the 2.5 billion people, 700 million will be in such a serious condition that they will need some treatment in 2050, up from 430 million in 2019.

He added that many of the expected increases are due to vital and population trends.

Poor access to treatment

The main cause of hearing impairment is lack of access to care, especially Low-income countries Where far fewer specialists are available to treat them.

Nearly 80% of people with hearing loss live in these countries, so most people do not receive the support they need.

Access to care is often uneven, even in richer countries with better facilities, the report said.

Lack of accurate information and the stigma surrounding ear disease and deafness also prevent people from receiving the care they need.

“Even among healthcare providers, there is generally a lack of knowledge related to the prevention, early detection and management of deafness and ear disease,” he said.

The report proposed a range of measures, including public health efforts, from reducing noise in public places to increasing vaccination against diseases such as meningitis that can cause deafness.

He also recommended systematic screening to identify problems at key points in people’s lives.

Among children, he said that 60 percent of cases can prevent deafness.

“Estimated US $ 1 trillion is lost each year due to inadequate treatment of deafness,” WHO Executive Director Tedros Adhanom Gebreez said in a report.

” Financial burden The enormous amount, but unquantifiable, is the distress caused by the loss of communication, education, and social interaction associated with untreated deafness. ”

