Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford research

A new Oxford Open Material Science treatise, published by Oxford University Press, shows that existing N95 masks can be modified at low cost to increase post-disinfection effectiveness and reusability.

The· Covid-19 crisis The demand for breathing masks is increasing, and various models of DIY masks are gaining popularity alongside the commercially available N95. The usefulness of such masks is primarily based on the size of the aerosol that can be removed by the filter and how long it can be effectively removed.

Traditional masks like the N95 use a layered system and are 95% efficient. Still, this rate begins to decline when someone wears it for more than 8 hours. This is because the N95 mask is designed for single use. The high demand caused by COVID-19 has led people to disinfect and reuse them. That’s why a team of scientists have put together a variety of techniques for decontaminating and reusing respiratory masks, based on experimental data and guidelines published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Researchers here are proposing a low-cost (USD 1) three-layer mask design that includes nylon, modified polypropylene, and non-woven cotton fabrics. The polypropylene layer is available in the N95 mask, but this design contains a mixture of graphene oxide and polyvinylidene fluoride that acts as an active filtration layer. Recent studies have shown that graphene oxide mixtures have high antibacterial activity and are ideal for respiratory masks.

This coating has proven to be effective even after disinfection with H2O2, a common method for reusing masks. The addition of these membranes provides a 95% efficiency level similar to the N95, while simplifying the number of layers in the design and improving comfort.

“The potential to produce cost-effective, reusable N95 masks that can help public health systems and the general public has motivated us to work. We have statically charged and submicron-sized particles and It was devised by taking advantage of its relationship to the filtration efficiency of virus masks. Designed to allow reuse of N95 masks, “said Dr. Rajalakshmi.

These cheap and easy changes can provide a long-lasting, high-filtration breathing mask for people of all socio-economic classes. (ANI)

