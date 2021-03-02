The future of immunotherapy has the potential to become a “ready-made” treatment

Cancer cells during cell division. Credit: National Institutes of Health



With a new commentary in the journal ScienceThe University of Texas at Arlington, Vice President of Research, argues that new protein-based immunotherapy may lead to highly effective “off-the-shelf” cancer treatments for more patients.

Jon Weidanz, a professor at UTA’s University of Nursing and Health Innovation, is the author of the Perspective on the Development of Cancer Immunotherapy.

His article, “Targeting Cancer with Bispecific Antibodies,” will be published in the March 5th edition. Science..It evaluates Results of three studies by researchers at Johns Hopkins University And we propose a new method of protein-based immunotherapy that targets commonly occurring mutations. cancer cell Or a mutant antigen produced by a new antigen Tumor cells— May lead to effective treatment for patients with oncology.

Immunotherapy, a method of treating disease by stimulating the human immune system, is evolving as an alternative to traditional cancer treatment.

“Until recently, patients were limited to four treatment options: surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy,” Weidanz said. “However Holy Grail It was always to use the power of the immune system to develop strategies to attack and destroy cancer. Recent advances in immuno-oncology and Science, Seems to be approaching cancer with new immunotherapy. “

As medicine progressed, immunologists found a way to design a person’s T-cell, White blood cells It fights and kills infected cells, recognizes and targets cancer cells, and eliminates them from the body. This approach has led to exciting progress in this area and remission of some patients. However, more work is needed to make this form of T cell therapy more widely available.

Alternatively, researchers have developed an approach that stimulates the immune system without removing T cells from the body. These “off-the-shelf” protein-based therapies, known as bispecific T cell-binding antibodies, have proven effective in treating patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a type of hematological cancer. I have.

“The ideal is to create a protein molecule with two arms. One arm can recognize and bind to cancer cells. The other arm binds to T cells,” Weidanz said. I will. “The protein drug then brings the T cells closer to the tumor cells, activating them and destroying them.”

These arms or bispecific proteins avoid healthy cells while destroying cancer cells. Weidants argues that this method of protein-based immunotherapy can make a difference. Important is the unique target expressed by the cancer cells recognized by the bispecific protein drug. Bispecific antibodies can bind to specific new antigen targets found in tumor cells and mobilize T cells to destroy cancer.

“The beauty of bispecific proteins is that they can be manufactured and placed on the shelves as immunotherapeutic agents,” Weidanz said. “If a doctor confirms that a patient’s cancer expresses a new antigen target, they can be treated immediately. It’s still personalized medicine, but it doesn’t require manipulation of T cells.”

Weidanz, an immunology expert, has over 30 years of experience in biotechnology research focused on immunotherapy, especially oncology. Product development To diagnose and treat cancer. His laboratory at UTA Immune system Identify malignant cells with the goal of designing treatments that increase the ability of immune cells to destroy cancer cells.

“Dr. Weidanz’s wealth of expertise in the field of immunology will lead us to the next generation of cancer management,” said James Grover, interim vice president of research. “The development of his laboratory and the development of his many talented colleagues across the country make this a crucial moment in the history of catastrophic illness.”

Immunotherapy has the potential to make cancer more manageable and improve the prognosis of patients, according to Weidants.

“We are at the point where we can make it. cancer “There are more chronic illnesses,” said Weidants. “We are looking at 5-year survival rates now. We can manage the disease with immunotherapy under development, so we start looking at 15-year or 20-year survival rates. You may be able to do it. It’s a very exciting time. ”

Jon Weidanz, Targeting Cancer with Bispecific Antibodies, Science (2021). Jon Weidanz, Targeting Cancer with Bispecific Antibodies,(2021). DOI: 10.1126 / science.abg5568