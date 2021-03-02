Health
Reused arthritis drugs did not significantly improve severe COVID-19 pneumonia
In a study published online on February 25, 2021 New England Journal of MedicineReused drugs used to treat arthritis did not significantly improve outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.
The results of a phase III clinical trial conducted by an international team led by MD, senior author Atul Malhotra, head of lung, critical care, and sleep medicine research at the University of California, San Diego, found that: Tocilizumab There was no significant improvement in clinical status or mortality at 28 days for participants who received it compared to placebo.
“Our trial was negative based on key results, but there were several benefits, including improved 8-day stay with tocilizumab compared to placebo, and reduced ventilator use with interventions. Was seen, “says Malhotra.
“Although the interpretation of secondary outcomes requires caution, our study has helped design subsequent studies that show some improvement in tocilizumab outcomes, especially when given in combination with corticosteroids. It was. “
Tocilizumab, marketed as Actemra, is an immunosuppressive drug primarily used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and the severe form of childhood, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.Treatment works with humanized ones Monoclonal antibody It specifically targets and blocks interleukin-6 (IL-6) cell receptors. It is a small protein or cytokine that plays an important role in causing inflammation as an early immune response to the disease.
In some patients with COVID-19, the immune response does not function properly, IL-6 is overexpressed, and a “cytokine storm” occurs. This can result in potentially life-threatening damage to the lungs and other organs. Cytokine storms are associated with many inflammatory diseases, from respiratory diseases caused by coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS to non-infectious diseases such as certain influenza, multiple sclerosis and pancreatitis.
Researchers point to tocilizumab as a potentially effective treatment due to the growing role of IL-6 in respiratory illness and the fact that many severe cases of COVID-19 are associated with respiratory failure, hospitalization, and death. I wanted to do it. Early case reports and retrospective observational studies supported that optimism.
Beginning in April 2020 and conducted in 62 hospitals in nine countries, a phase III clinical trial enrolled 452 patients with confirmed cases of severe COVID-19 pneumonia and received intravenous tocilizumab. Randomized to a group of 294 people and 144 people to receive. The person who received the placebo. Malhotra would like to thank his team at the University of California, San Diego and countless individuals around the world for helping to carry out careful research.
The researchers said the trial was not designed to fully evaluate the results, but there was no significant difference in fate between the two groups and no reduction in tocilizumab-related mortality.
There were no safety issues with the use of tocilizumab, and the authors suggest that treatment may have some therapeutic benefit in reducing length of stay in hospital and in the intensive care unit. He said he was doing it. But in both cases, they said further investigation was needed.
“Since the trial began, we’ve learned a lot about the virus and how COVID-19 appears to different people in different ways and at different stages,” says Malhotra. “These findings need to be understood in that context. We examined patients with very illness. There are few proven treatments for severe COVID-19. Tocilizumab and some monoclonal antibody treatments It may still be useful in certain situations, but it requires more work to be done.
“In fact, more work needs to be done. The need for effective treatment for patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia is a major challenge in this pandemic. With each new study, that challenge is postponed. We are one step closer to doing. ”
Ivan O. Rosas et al, tocilizumab in inpatients with severe Covid-19 pneumonia, New England Journal of Medicine (2021). DOI: 10.1056 / NEJMoa2028700
Provided by
University of California, San Diego
Citation: Reused arthritis drug, severe COVID-19 obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-repurposed-arthritis-drug-significantly-severe.html on March 2, 2021
