Health
Long Covid may be more common than you think
During the Covid-19 pandemic, it became clear that the severity of Covid infections varies greatly depending on who gets the disease. Covid can be fatal to some people, especially the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Others either recover from the infection after a few weeks or clear the virus with no symptoms at all. There is also a subset of people who are frustratingly slow to heal completely from a Covid infection. Even seemingly impossible. These people call themselves “Covid long haul carriers”.
What is Long Covid?
Covid long-distance transporters (also known as those experiencing “long Covid”) and researchers seeking to understand their condition have more than 28 days after diagnosis, whether or not the diagnosis has been confirmed. It is defined as a Covid infection that causes a variety of subsequent symptoms. Laboratory or clinically. (Many Covid long-haul carriers caught the virus early in the pandemic before the test became widely available, so many only had a clinical diagnosis.) A group of people suffering from long Covids had a pandemic. Organized online for mutual support from the beginning. They helped doctors and scientists understand, accept, and begin researching treatments. Clinically, the long Covid is now known as “Acute Sequelae of COVID-19” or PASC.
What are the symptoms of Long Covid?
Symptoms of long Covid vary. Most long-haul carriers complain of fatigue — to the extent that work and daily life are significantly impaired or put on hold altogether. Frequently reported Long Covid symptoms include:
- Malaise
- Forgetfulness
- Cognitive impairment
- Amnesia, often severe
- Dyspnea
- Racing heart rate
- Insomnia or sleep disorders
- Weakness
- Light sensitivity
- Exercise intolerance
- Gastrointestinal problems
- anxiety
- depression.
Many patients report that stress, exercise or mental exercise can exacerbate their symptoms and even cause recurrence. Some patients suffer from scarring or other abnormalities in certain organs, especially the lungs, but these effects are common in patients with severe acute illness.
What percentage of people who get Covid will develop into long-haul carriers?
Covid 19 is still a relatively new phenomenon, so there’s a lot we don’t understand yet. Although some data are available, it is not yet known what percentage of people suffering from Covid infection will be long-haul carriers.
2020 study from China Was announced in Lancet We examined 1,733 Covid patients who were discharged from Kingintan Hospital after treatment. The study reports that 75% of people with Covid infection still complain after 6 months. Patients primarily suffer from symptoms of fatigue, weakness, sleep disorders, anxiety or depression. The study also found that patients with severe acute illness were at increased risk of decreased vital capacity and chest imaging abnormalities.
It is also clear that patients who have never been seriously infected or who have never needed to be hospitalized are at risk of developing long-term symptoms. Completed patient-led study at COVID-19 and University College London, UK Survey 3,762 individuals from 56 countries identified as experiencing long-term Covid. The survey found that more than half of the respondents had never been hospitalized for Covid 19. Many participants were initially relatively mild cases of Covid and lacked any underlying health condition known to make people more sensitive, such as diabetes or obesity. sick.
What Causes Long Covid?
As with many chronic diseases, scientists are uncertain about the root cause. The root cause of long Covid is complex and can vary from person to person. However, as with some other chronic illnesses, persistent immune dysfunction followed by high levels of inflammation appear to be at the heart of the persistent symptoms of Covid infection. Hopefully we will learn more as scientists dig deeper into the long Covid case.
Does Long Covid affect a particular age group, ethnicity, etc. more than others?
Again, we need more data to understand who is most likely to suffer from long Covid symptoms. However, of the 3,762 people who responded to a COVID-19 patient-led survey in the United Kingdom, most were white women between the ages of 30 and 60 living in the United States. However, this may reflect access to research rather than an exact representation of long Covid susceptibility. Over time, as we get a complete picture of the disease, more data will emerge that suggest who is most at risk.
Current research on long covids
Fortunately for the patient, there is a lot of scientific interest around the long Covid. The National Institute for Research in Humanities in the United States, like the United Kingdom National Health Service, is conducting research to better understand the condition. Johns Hopkins has published several studies on coronavirus in general and is currently conducting studies investigating the long-term outlook for people infected with Covid. As these and other studies are completed, we hope to gain a deeper understanding of the root causes and possible treatments for suffering patients.
Take out
A seemingly healthy person is at risk of developing long-term Covid. This is a condition in which it takes more than 4 weeks for the symptoms of Covid 19 to disappear. The symptoms of long Covid are diverse and can have serious implications for quality of life. Long Covid research is evolving, and over time it will give you a clearer picture of who is at greatest risk and which treatment is useful.
In the meantime, we are all waiting for a comprehensive vaccination to reduce the infection rate, so we need to be careful! Wear a mask in public and keep away from people other than your immediate family. As a global community, we are facing a project to overcome this pandemic together. We can play each role by staying safe.
Shona Curly
Shona Curly lives and works in San Francisco. She is the co-owner of the studio Hasti Pilates and the creator of the website www.redkitemeditations.com. Shona teaches Lyme disease, chronic illness, pain-healing meditation, bodywork, and exercise practices.
