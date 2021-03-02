The effects of diabetes on your body

Diabetes is a chronic disease in which the body does not produce enough insulin, a hormone that helps convert glucose and blood sugar levels into energy. Insulin levels can cause glucose to build up in the blood and cause serious health problems. There are two main types of diabetes, type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease, and type 2 diabetes is the most commonly diagnosed disease. Improper management of diabetes, regardless of type, can cause potentially high-risk illnesses such as heart complications, stroke, kidney damage, and nerve damage. However, if detected early, diabetes can be effectively controlled. Therefore, it is essential to understand and be aware of the signs and symptoms exhibited by your body. This article describes the effects and complications that the body has after diagnosing diabetes.

Body reaction to diabetes

Your body feels different when you have Diabetes mellitus.. It shows signs and symptoms such as thirst, frequent urination, malaise, impaired vision, delayed wound healing, and even yeast infections. Early recognition of these symptoms helps prevent long-term side effects, commonly referred to as diabetic complications. The most important response your body has to this disease is related to your blood sugar and insulin. When you have diabetes, your pancreas makes too little or no insulin. In the former case, the insulin produced is not enough for cells to effectively use it to convert glucose into energy. As a result, alternative hormones are used to convert fat into energy, which can lead to a condition called diabetic ketoacidosis. If left untreated, this condition can even be fatal.

In type 2 diabetes, insulin resistance generally develops, the body loses insulin sensitivity, and blood sugar levels rise.Fat deposits in blood vessels increase the risk of developing High blood pressure, This doubles the chance of getting atherosclerosis. This is a condition that makes blood vessels very stiff. This interferes with smooth blood flow and can gradually cause pain in the limbs during walking called intermittent claudication.

Type 1 diabetes, which is less common, also destroys insulin-producing cells. People living in this condition need frequent insulin injections to survive.

Other ways diabetes affects the human body include fertility and sexual health. Men with diabetes are at increased risk of developing erectile dysfunction, and irregular menstruation is common in women.

Complications of various organs of the body

Too much blood sugar can damage organs in the body, especially large and microvessels, and can adversely affect any part of the body. However, certain parts are more damaged than others.

Effects on the Heart-Diabetes and cardiovascular disease are interrelated because they affect the circulatory system. This is because diabetes causes serious damage to blood vessels, causing high blood pressure, which significantly puts the development of various cardiovascular diseases at risk.

Effects on the kidneys-High blood sugar levels damage the blood vessels in the kidneys and cause them to malfunction. Over time, renal failure develops. Kidney disease is also called diabetic nephropathy.

Effects on the Eye-Diabetic retinopathy is caused by uncontrolled diabetes.Glaucoma, cataract, macular edema visionIt is a related issue and can even lead to vision loss.

Effects on the skin-The skin is the largest organ in the body, and diabetes has a major impact on the integumentary system. Cracks and dry skin are common symptoms, and moisturizing these areas can help to some extent. However, too much humidity can also cause fungal and bacterial infections. Diabetic dermopathy, finger sclerosis, and xanthoma are several other skin conditions associated with diabetes. All conditions require the immediate attention of a dermatologist.

Effects on the Central Nervous System-Diabetes has serious effects on the nervous system, and this injury, called diabetic neuropathy, makes it more vulnerable to injury. This can lead to the development of more serious infections and illnesses.

Effects on the endocrine, excretory, and digestive systems-When the pancreas produces insufficient insulin, alternative hormones produce toxic chemicals such as acids and ketone bodies. The result is diabetic ketoacidosis, a dangerous and life-threatening condition. Diabetic hyperglycemic hyperosmolar syndrome (HHS) is another problem that affects excretion and the digestive system, in addition to gastroparesis. Gastroparesis is a condition in which the stomach has difficulty emptying food in the usual way.

Effects on the Reproductive System-Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that is diagnosed only during pregnancy. Like other types of diabetes, gestational diabetes affects how cells use glucose in their blood. High levels of glucose can lead to pre-eclampsia and pre-eclampsia. These conditions are dangerous to both mother and fetal development.

Proper diabetes management

Diabetes mellitus There is no cure, and that is the case.But I’m relieved to know that the risk of diabetes-related complications can be reduced by keeping you blood pressure, Blood sugar, And check cholesterol levels. Regular tests are essential for proper diabetes management. Depending on your diabetes management plan, your doctor will advise you to check your blood sugar at regular intervals. This helps keep sugar content within recommended limits and also provides insight into how proper medication, healthy eating, exercise, etc. reduce the risk of diabetes-related illnesses.

One of the tests that measures the amount of sugar and glucose connected to red blood cells is called HbA1c. A small sample of blood is taken from your body and the results give you information about how high or low your sugar content is for more than 3 months. It is highly recommended that diabetics measure HbA1c at least once or twice a year. Another common method of managing diabetes is regular blood glucose monitoring. This is an important tool to help identify and record changes in blood glucose levels. So how often do you need to monitor your blood glucose? The answer is entirely based on a person’s health and unique condition. In addition to such measures, a successful diabetes management plan also includes an understanding of an active lifestyle, a healthy diet, and how it affects your body. Not all bodies respond the same to diabetes. The important thing is to catch these signs as soon as possible.

Conclusion

Diabetes is a late murderer. It is an ongoing and progressive disease and there is no cure. But the good news is that in most cases diabetes can be controlled and prevented. Managing diabetes over the long term is certainly not an easy task. One needs to learn to live with diabetes, stay motivated, and fight the disease at any cost. Being diabetic means that you need to take specific precautions and develop a healthy diabetes management plan. Remember that anyone can get diabetes. Some people are more prone than others because of their unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle. It is a common misconception that diabetes is an “old age” illness, and the truth is that it can develop at any age. You can get diabetes at any point in your life, but the disease can be prevented, delayed, and even remedied if detected early. Sadly, many ignore the warning signs and symptoms and it’s too late! So try to change this trend, you got this.