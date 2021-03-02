Covid Test | Israeli dead infants test for COVID and another incidence of uterine transmission through the mother





Dead infants in Israel are COVID positive and have another incidence of uterine transmission through the mother. & NbspPhoto Credits: & nbspiStockImages New Delhi: In utero, another case of a baby infected with the new coronavirus was revealed. Stillborn babies reportedly tested positive for the new coronavirus. This is the second case of stillbirth due to COVID-19. The 36-week-old woman had a stillborn baby. She reportedly went to the hospital when she was feeling sick. She also noticed that the woman noticed that the foetation had stopped moving. It was also found that the baby died in the womb. Lab tests later confirmed that both the mother and the baby were positive. Unfortunately, doctors have discovered that the baby died in the womb. Laboratory tests also confirmed that both mother and baby were infected with COVID-19. This is the second such case reported in Israel. A similar case was reported in early February when a 29-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn baby. In that case as well, both mother and child were virus-positive. Later, doctors said the child was “likely” likely to have died from the complications of COVID-19. However, doctors have not explicitly associated the second death with COVID-19, although it is suspected to be relevant. Researchers have previously stated that COVID-19 may not be transmitted through the foetation. However, some time after the pandemic occurred, researchers discovered some cases of the virus being transmitted through the placenta in the womb. Experts claimed that the ACE2 receptor, which is the entry point for coronavirus into the body, was not present in the womb and helped reduce the likelihood of viral transmission from the mother to the baby in the womb. Experts still say that such a possibility that the virus is transmitted from the mother to the baby in the womb is extremely rare.

