Coronavirus: COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout Ready for Phase 2 Interior Health-Okanagan

British Columbia has officially moved to Phase 2 of its vaccination rollout.

“We plan to immunize an additional 400,000 people from March to April,” BC Prime Minister Hogan announced on Monday morning.

Phase 2 includes seniors over the age of 80 and those at high risk of living in supportive housing for the elderly, including independent living and staff.

Phase 2 bookings will begin on March 8th.

However, with 175,000 British Columbia residents over the age of 80, public health officials have further categorized their demographics based on their specific age so as not to overwhelm the booking call center.

People aged 90 and over, or born before 1931, and indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, or born before 1956, can call to make an appointment from March 8 and be vaccinated the following week. I will.

Elderly people aged 85 and over, or born before 1936, can call and book from March 15th to March 22nd. Available to those over 80 years old.

Dr. Penny Barlem, Coordinator of the British Columbia Immunization Response Team, said:

“It’s okay to miss an eligible call date. Once you qualify, you can always make a call. Everyone understands that you don’t have to be in a hurry to be the first caller. I would like to have it.

"They get the vaccine."











5:08 BC Report 1478 News COVID-19 deaths in 3 days, 8 people





Health authorities are responsible for deciding which clinics will be used for vaccines, perhaps in existing healthcare facilities.

Healthy areas are also responsible for setting phone numbers for people to make phone calls and make reservations.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) has already posted information on its website as well as contact information.

click Here Access it.

Public health officials urge people not to call before a qualified time frame as they will be asked to call back.

If a senior cannot call you, you can ask your family, friends, or someone to call on their behalf instead.

These bookings must provide your name, date of birth, personal health number, and contact information (whether or not your email address is a phone number) to receive the message.

Public health officials have emphasized that no other information is needed.

“There are already some cases of’phishing’,” said Barem.

“Health authorities call centers never ask for your Social Insurance number, driver’s license, banking information, credit card … it never happens. The wrong call.”

The story continues under the ad











2:25 BC to extend the interval between COVID-19 vaccinations to 16 weeks





