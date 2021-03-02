The advantage of microdosing may be in the placebo effect





In 2018, volunteers interested in microdosing (regularly taking small doses of psychedelic drugs such as LSD) began participating in unusual experiments. Researchers at Imperial College London have asked them to replace some of their medication with empty capsules (placebo) for four weeks. So when I took it, I didn’t know if I was microdosing. Since then, they have completed regular online surveys and cognitive tasks aimed at measuring mental health and cognitive abilities. idea: Microdosing It benefits the mood and brain function that some people claim.

In a treatise Published in the journal eLife, Researchers reveal their findings. After a one-month test period, they found that all psychological results had improved since the start of the experiment with people in the microdosing group, including “areas of well-being, attention, life satisfaction, and delusional disorder.” discovered. However, the same was true for the placebo group, and there was no significant difference between the two.

“Therefore, in a sense, microdosing has increased many of these psychological variables,” said Balazs Szigeti, a researcher and lead author of the study at the Imperial College London Psychedelic Research Center. .. “But I took a placebo for four weeks.”

Therefore, researchers conclude that the anecdotal benefits of microdosing can be explained by the placebo effect. That’s not to say that those who claim to feel the benefits of microdosing are wrong, on the contrary, studies suggest that they are feeling these benefits, but these results are drugs. It may not be the result of their pharmacological effects, but instead because of their psychological expectations.

People who take small doses take very small doses of psychedelic drugs such as LSD and psychedelics (included in Magic Mushrooms). It is usually about one-tenth the amount needed to get a complete psychedelic experience. Some argue that microdosing has a mood-boosting effect, while others argue that it has a cognitive benefit and makes you feel more creative or effective at work. Others take small doses in an attempt to self-treat conditions such as depression. However, there is little scientific evidence of the effects of microdosing and it is difficult to conduct controlled trials (especially because these drugs are illegal in many countries).

The Imperial team turned to volunteers planning independent microdosing and asked them to complete research and cognitive tasks at specific times in the microdosing schedule. Volunteers never came to the lab and researchers did not provide medicine. To “self-blind” so that you don’t know if you’re taking Microdose or placebo, volunteers should put Microdose in opaque pill capsules and a week’s worth of capsules in a QR-coded envelope. Instructed to. .. They were then mixed so that one envelope contained the microdose and the other envelope contained the placebo. Some take only 4 weeks in small doses, some take only placebo, and others take only half. After investigating, the QR code served as the key to determining which was which.

In this study, the effect was also measured on a weekly basis hours after taking Microdose, but the most interesting result was the cumulative monthly effect. One week after the end of the dosing period, participants were asked to report on psychological measures associated with well-being, attention, life satisfaction, and delusional disorder. In both the microdosing and placebo groups, these showed overall improvement compared to baselines obtained prior to the start of the study, with no significant difference between the two groups. Overall, non-subjective cognitive measurements showed no significant improvement in either group. “Therefore, people are cognitively functioning at the same level before and after these four-week long dosing periods,” says Szigeti.

For Szigeti, it was the “coolest part” of the study, and the most convincing to him that the placebo effect might be working was that researchers took either microdose or placebo to their participants. It happened when I asked if I was doing it. They found a high score of self-reported psychological outcomes for the day or week they believed they took Microdose, whether or not it was. “It’s not what you take, it’s what you think you’ve taken that drives the difference in the data,” says Szigeti.

A Study published in JanuaryAlso involved with Imperial researchers, we found that the positive expectations of microdosing before initiating a microdosing regimen predicted subsequent improvements in well-being. In essence, if they thought they would experience a particular benefit, they did. The authors of the treatise state that this “suggests an important placebo response,” and their study “caution for enthusiastic reasoning.” [microdosing’s] Estimated therapeutic value. “

However, not everyone is convinced that the effects of microdosing can be fully explained by the placebo effect. Kim Kuypers, an associate professor at Maastricht University in the Netherlands, who conducted a lab-based placebo-controlled trial using LSD microdosing, found that microdosing studies are difficult and the results must combat a lot of noise. It states that there are many.In a small placebo-controlled dose-ranging study, she and her colleagues discovered a microdose of LSD of 5-20 micrograms. Had a beneficial effect The mood and attention of some participants could not be explained by the placebo effect. She also believes that timing can be an important factor, and the effects can vary depending on how long someone has taken Microdose, and the effects can vary from person to person. It states that it can be very different.

For her, the most compelling sign that microdosing can have some effect is A study led by her It found evidence of an increase in brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein associated with brain plasticity, hours after microdosing. This was detected by a blood test. This study couldn’t relate this finding to a measure of well-being or cognition, but Kuypers said, “This shows me something is happening and needs to be investigated further. “. In future studies, she will also look at how microdosing affects certain patients with ADHD and Parkinson’s disease.

The design of the new imperial study has its advantages and limitations. The Citizen Science approach means that we were able to recruit a large number of participants. Szigeti believes that this is the largest placebo-controlled trial to date for psychedelics and that 191 subjects have completed it. But that also means that there are many variables that we couldn’t control. Participants had to choose the psychedelic substance and intake to use and be trusted to follow the protocol. Lab-based research can control more factors, but it can be very expensive and difficult to do with illicit drugs. Bernhard Hommel, a professor of general psychology at Leiden University in the Netherlands, states that controlling drug types and amounts can lead to more reliable results. He questions the imperial team’s choice of cognitive tests and warns against combining different aspects of cognition into one overall score. “‘Does it make me better or worse?’-The brain is not,” he says. “Some things improve, others get worse.”

He also asked what we think of the placebo effect, and just because there is no difference between the placebo group and the microdosing group does not mean that the effect is “just created”. It states that it is not limited. He suggests that experienced drug users may be conditioned on the effectiveness of the drug, and as a result, the originally pharmacologically produced condition may be induced in other ways. I will. “Experienced users may be able to create the same condition without the use of drugs,” he says. He wants to see if there is a difference between a placebo-controlled trial in experienced users and a user who has never done microdose (due to the nature of imperial studies). Most participants may have experienced microdose). Perhaps those who are naive to psychedelic will not respond the same.

Harriet de Wit, a senior researcher at the Institute of Human Behavior and Pharmacology at the University of Chicago, said he was impressed by the ability of researchers to conduct placebo-controlled trials outside the lab. “I thought it was very honest to them to report that there wasn’t really much difference between the placebo and the drug,” she adds. “It’s kind of refreshing that people don’t try to build up small discoveries.”

Like Hommel, she says it would be interesting to compare experienced and inexperienced users. One way her team tries to control the expected effects is to tell people that they may take sedatives, stimulants, and alcohol as well as psychedelics and placebo. “Therefore, in any of the studies they participate in, they have nothing. Think about what they get.” She also has a negative impact on healthy volunteers, as well as microdosing. I am interested in investigating whether I can show improvement to people who are experiencing or cognitive impairment. De Wit, who is currently conducting further microdosing research, says he remains open. “There may be some profit, or all may be a placebo effect. I haven’t invested in either side.”

Szigeti states that there is still a lot of uncertainty about microdosing and I don’t think this study will change much of the thinking of the microdosing community. “I don’t think most microdozers care so much whether it’s a pharmacological or placebo effect. They just enjoy the effect they get,” he says. However, there are signs of disappointment from some of the psychedelic community. They supported the study in the hope that microdosing would prove not to be a placebo effect. “But that’s what it is. I’m only responsible for collecting and analyzing the data, not what the data shows,” he says.

After the study was completed, some people in the placebo group sent an email to Szigeti to complain that he must have made a mistake. They were convinced they were microdosing. However, when they checked the remaining capsules, they noticed that they were taking a placebo. One participant cited in the study said: “I checked the rest of the envelopes and found that I was actually taking a placebo throughout the exam. I was surprised. […] It seems that he was able to create a powerful “altered state of consciousness” experience based solely on his expectations of the potential of microdose. Another person wrote, “You put spirituality in an empty pill here … awesome!”

Vicki Turk is WIRED’s feature editor.She tweets from @VickiTurk

