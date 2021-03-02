Health
Army staff first received CoronaVac injection in a confidence-building bid
Manila, Philippines-On Tuesday (March 2nd), Army Chief of Staff Jose Faustino Jr. received the first dose of Coronavac, a vaccine manufactured by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech. Military vaccination drive.
Faustino could be the highest-ranking officer of the Philippine Army so far legally vaccinated.
“Remember that being inoculated is our duty to the country and the Filipinos we have vowed to serve and protect,” the Secretary of the Army was reportedly said.
Other officials who received the vaccine at Army Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig were Maj. Gen. Robert Dows, Maj. Gen. Lowen Trentino, and Lieutenant Colonel Teresita Merioles, Executive Officer of the Army General Hospital. The Army said in a statement.
The vaccine will be distributed to 5,000 men and officers within the next 15 days, and plans are underway to deploy nationwide vaccination to all 18 Army hospitals nationwide, the Army said.
The military of the Philippine headquarters in Quezon City. Philippine Navy in Taguig City. The Philippine Air Force in Pasay City has also launched separate ceremonial injections.
“Today’s goal is to vaccinate at least 30 health care workers at each of the four designated camp hospitals,” said Maj. Gen. Edgard Alevaro, an AFP spokesman.
The Philippine government received 600,000 CoronaVac on Sunday (February 28), of which 100,000 were assigned to the Ministry of Defense and AFP.
Within the military, some members of the Presidential Security Group were injected with China National Pharmaceutical, a vaccine manufactured by a Chinese state-owned company, long before the government’s vaccination program began.
AFP Chief Vice Admiral Cirilito Sobejana previously stated that vaccination with SARS Cov2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is mandatory for all AFP personnel, including civilians. Those who do not want to get an injection of CoronaVac can choose another vaccine, but at a cost.
Sobejana previously said she wasn’t vaccinated for the time being because front-line healthcare professionals need to be vaccinated first.
