Four Covid-related skin complaints that everyone should be aware of

Most people are now aware of Covid’s most common symptoms: fever, dry cough, and loss of taste and odor. However, there are some less common symptoms that more people should be aware of.

Less common symptoms include headache, muscle and joint pain, stuffy nose, and malaise.

However, people are warned to keep an eye out for various forms of rash.

Covid-related skin complaints have been delayed due to a wide variety of reasons that have emerged in coronavirus patients.

Work of conversation Written by Vassilios Vassiliou, Senior Clinical Lecturer of Cardiovascular Medicine at UEA, and Subothini Sara Selvendran, Visiting Scholar of Medicine at UEA, outlined some of these skin dissatisfactions.

Sign up to Cambridgeshire Live A newsletter means that you receive daily news emails. Nothing is easier than this, it only takes a few seconds. click here, Enter your email address and follow the instructions. On most desktop and mobile platforms, you can also enter your address in the box below the image at the top of this page. Did you change your mind? There is a “Unsubscribe” button at the bottom of every newsletter you send.

According to a recent survey COVID-19 In patients with multiple symptoms, the first to appear was a skin rash.

For 21% of patients, the rash was actually their only symptom.

Recognizing these various symptoms can help detect cases of Covid early and thus pick up cases of people who are otherwise asymptomatic and thus help limit infection. There is even sex.

There are four main types of skin changes to watch out for, listed below along with possible reasons for them to occur.

“Chiblains-like” lesions



(Image: PA)



One Covid-related symptom on the skin is a chilblain-like lesion.

These are red, swollen, or blistering skin lesions that primarily affect the toes and soles of the feet. This has been recorded and has become known as “Covidtoes”.

In a week or two, the lesion will become more discolored and flattened. After this, they often resolve spontaneously without treatment.

Many of these lesions are predominantly found in young adults and adolescents, often with no or only mild symptoms of Covid-19.

They account for the majority of virus-related skin problems, and two international reports on Covid-related skin conditions report these lesions in about 60% of patients with skin complaints. ..

However, given that they tend to appear in people with mild illness, many patients with lesions were not eligible for Covid testing at the time, and 55% were otherwise asymptomatic.

Therefore, the rapid rise of these lesions reported during the pandemic suggests that they are associated with the coronavirus, but no direct confirmation has been established.

Use the tools below to find out more about your local Covid case.

It is also relatively unclear when they will appear. In a study analyzing 26 patients with suspected Covid-related skin changes, 73% showed these chilblain-like lesions.

No patients had respiratory symptoms, and all were COVID negative at the onset of the lesion.

One explanation is that these lesions only appear after a long delay of up to 30 days after infection.

The cause of the lesion is being discussed. One theory is the high production of a protein called type 1 interferon that regulates the antiviral properties of the immune system, and you can see the body quickly clear the coronavirus, but in the process it damages blood vessels. , Increases inflammation.

This explains the consensus that mild or nonexistent illnesses, negative tests, and skin damage all occur at the same time.

Another theory concerns the molecule used by the coronavirus, called ACE2, to enter cells.

ACE2 is found in many types of cells, including the sweat glands commonly found on the palms and soles of the feet. The theory is that this can make these areas particularly vulnerable to viral damage.

Another theory is that it is damage to blood vessels, causing ether by the body’s immune response virus itself, which can lead to cell death and multiple small blood clots on the toes.

Papular rash

Papular rash is a term used to describe both flat and raised areas of discolored skin.

A study of 375 patients in Spain found that 47% of patients with Covid-related skin changes had this type of rash.

These were associated with more severe Covid-19 symptoms and were found primarily in the trunk, or chest, stomach, and back of middle-aged to elderly patients.

The rash tended to last everywhere between 7 and 18 days and appeared 20 to 36 days after infection.

One possible cause is that the body’s immune system is simply overdriven.

In some patients, a hyperinflammatory phase develops 7 to 10 days after infection, causing tissue damage and, in some cases, more serious illness and death.

Urticaria

Urticaria is a common skin condition known as urticaria, a raised area of ​​the skin with itching.

A study of four hospitals in Chine and Italy found 26% of Covid patients who complained of skin changes associated with urticaria.

Urticaria is useful for diagnosis because it usually develops before or at the same time as other symptoms.

They are more common among middle-aged patients and are associated with more serious illness.

Viral infections are a known trigger for urticaria because they cause cell destruction and histamine release through a series of reactions in the immune system.

However, it is important to remember that urticaria is also a significant side effect of many drugs used to treat Covid, such as corticosteroids and remdesivir.

Bullous lesions

Bullous lesions are sac filled with clear fluid under the skin, similar to what you see when a child has chickenpox.

These are less common than some of the other skin complaints mentioned above. In the Spanish study of skin changes in Covid patients mentioned above, only 9% of patients presented with these vesicles.

However, they are more useful for diagnosis as they are considered to be more specific signs of those who have COVID-19 than those already listed.

They appear to appear in patients with mild illness about 14 days after infection.

They are thought to be caused by long-term inflammation, where the antibodies attack the skin, damaging its layers and causing a fluid-filled sac.