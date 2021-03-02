Covid-19: Oxford University experts claim that runners need to wear masks while jogging others

Trish Greenhalf, a professor of primary care health sciences at Oxford University, was accused of “striking hysteria and anxiety” after suggesting that joggers should wear masks while exercising outdoors. Ta
Runners should wear a mask when jogging others.
Professor Trisha Greenhalgh, a primary health care expert at Oxford University, said runners in “puffs and gasps” need to wear covers as they can infect people passing by with Covid. I did.
However, infectious disease experts at the UK Public Health Services have accused her of “whiplashing hysteria” because having joggers wear masks would be a disproportionate reaction to the amount of risk they pose. did.
Face covers were first mandated by public transport in June, after intense debate over whether to actually delay the Covid epidemic, and then in shops and other indoor spaces.
However, they remain optional in outdoor spaces, and there is evidence to suggest that the coronavirus is less likely to be transmitted outdoors.
The debate begins after the boss of the UK Public Health Service states that at least two or three layers of face masks are more effective at reducing the spread of the virus.
Dr. Susan Hopkins said at a press conference in Downing Street last night that “you have a better layer,” but the current guidance is to wear a single mask with at least two or three layers. ..
Professor Greenhalgh talked about ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, warning that asymptomatic joggers could inhale the coronavirus to others when they pass by if they don’t wear a cover.
She said:’There is no doubt that the virus is in the air. There is no doubt that if someone else inhales the exhaled air, you can catch it.
“Exercise joggers, puff and gasping joggers, you can feel their breath coming and sometimes you can actually feel it inhaling, so there’s a danger there There is no doubt.
“One more thing I would like to say is that 40% of Covid’s cases are caused by catching it from asymptomatic people.
“So you’re jogging, you think you’re fine, and the next day you developed symptoms of Covid, but you actually inhaled that Covid to someone. You’re an old man walking a dog. I know a lady or something like that.
“I think it’s very important to fulfill our social responsibilities.”
Professor Greenhalgh says asymptomatic joggers can infuse other people with Covid when they pass by if they don’t wear a cover.Photo: February 24, a jogger running over his face at St. James’s Park in central London
Professor Devi Sridhar, a public health expert at the University of Edinburgh, added that runners and cyclists need to wear masks in crowded outdoor areas.
But she added that the runner “can take off his mask and run freely” if he is not surrounded by a crowd of strangers.
Professor Sridal, who advises the Scottish Government on Covid, told ITV: “It really depends on how close they are to you and how hard they are breathing.
“It’s important for runners to think because this can spread in the air. I think about where I’m running and pedestrians because the sidewalks are for crowded areas and high street pedestrians. I try to pay attention to.
‘[When] You go out to the park, take off your mask and run freely.
“I think we need some consideration for each other now. Think about how we’re in a pandemic and how it feels to others.
“So if you’re cycling in a busy place, wear a mask.”
Professor Greenhull added: “Here’s the mask. You can pull it up and down. It takes 2 seconds.
“So, while jogging on the high street, wear it when you go with me. What I did this morning, take it off when you get to the park. It’s not difficult.”
She also said that the World Health Organization wore a mask and “pulled”.
Professor Greenhull said: “I don’t know if a particular recommendation represents an expert opinion. There is no doubt that the virus is in the air. It is a mistake to be able to catch it if someone else inhales the exhaled air. There is none.
“Out of breath and panting joggers, you can feel their breath coming, and sometimes you can feel yourself inhaling it, there is no doubt that there is danger.”
However, Dr. Jake Dunning, an infectious disease expert at Public Health Expert, said the proposal for people to wear masks outdoors has shifted the focus from high-risk indoor infections of the virus.
He said on Twitter:'[Forcing joggers to wear masks is] It is completely imbalanced with a reasonable estimate of risk. Don’t whiplash hysteria or anxiety.
“For no scientific reason, stop picking out outdoor runners and instead focus on avoiding real high-risk indoor infection scenarios.”
Despite the recommendations set by the World Health Organization, she urged jogging people to take “social responsibility” and wear face covers to stop the spread of Covid-19.
Viewers objected to having runners wear face covers, claiming that those who maintain their health “protect the NHS” by doing their best to stay healthy.
Viewers disagreed with this argument, writing: ‘Protect the NHS. We keep our health by running, as Covid obviously gets worse when you are fat and sick. It sacrifices life and freedom. Our high-fat, low-exercise population is the main reason we are losing more people. Whether people want to talk about it. ”
Another said:’I’m an avid runner / triathlete. I’m really looking for a safe distance to run away from pedestrians. If that is not possible, place your hand on your face and look away from others. ”
Third post:’When I run, I certainly don’t puff or panting someone and avoid others, it’s not difficult! I couldn’t run with the mask on. ”
For many, Tom, 54, who previously weighed 22 stones, argued that exercise was a blessing of salvation during a pandemic and that running without a mask was “difficult enough.”
He states: “For millions of people, I think they were blocked until winter and they only had running. I’m part of an online group and support each other online to help them. I’m continuing. I don’t think I can run with the mask on. It’s difficult enough with the mask on. ”
Hostpia continued to share his detention for runners exercising along his high streets, comparing inappropriate joggers to “giant snails” and “wheezing, wheezing showoffs.”
“I have real problems along the high streets,” he said, “I have problems with them during normal and non-pandemic times.
“It’s very self-indulgent that these people are running, especially if they’re not very sick and bounce along the street and hit everyone. Like a giant snail, yours. People who go around
“I have a problem specific to joggers on the high streets. I think it’s the ultimate show-off, but in a pandemic … what about the right not to get infected with Covid-19 by wheezing or wheezing show-offs?”
Tom replied: “The strict rule to enforce is social distance. If you’re a runner, you need to know that you’re breathing deeply and don’t hit or run close to people.”
What kind of research did you have on face masks and COVID?
Studies on how different types of masks and face covers are protected from the coronavirus vary, but experts and politicians generally think that some degree of protection is better than nothing. It is leaning.
In the UK, public transport first mandated face coverings in June, followed by face coverings in stores and other indoor spaces in July.
Previous studies have shown that masks work as follows:
Low virus R rate in face masks (January 2021)
Researchers at Boston University in the United States have found that wearing a face mask is an effective way to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The· Survey, Published in the journal Lancet Digital HealthWe found that a 10% increase in self-reported mask wear was associated with a three-fold increase in the probability of keeping the R number (the number of each person infected with the coronavirus) below 1.
The co-author of the Boston Children’s Hospital and the Boston University Ben Rader study said: “An important finding in this study is that wearing a mask is not a substitute for physical distance.”
Infectious drops still slide off (December 2020)
Scientists at New Mexico State University in the United States have discovered that wearing a cloth mask may not completely protect users from the coronavirus because infected droplets can slip through. That number is greatly reduced.
“Wearing a mask provides substantive, but not perfect, protection for sensitive people,” said Dr. Krishnakota, an associate professor at the university that led the study.
The· Survey All masks were found while blocking at least 95% of the droplets from coughing and sneezing, but there was still a risk of transmission of the disease.
Masks are “always better than anything else” (December 2020)
the study According to the University of Massachusetts Lowell and the University of California Baptist in the United States, wearing a used three-layer surgical mask can reduce the number of small droplets released into the air by two-thirds.
Co-author Dr. Jinxiang Xi said: ‘It’s natural to think that wearing a mask, old and new, is always better than nothing.
“Our results show that this belief applies only to particles larger than 5 micrometers, not to particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers.”
Mask wearers are more likely to catch the virus (November 2020)
A Survey According to the University of Copenhagen Hospital in Denmark, face masks may provide wearers with limited protection against Covid infections.
Researchers have found that there is no statistically significant difference in the number of people exposed to the virus between those who wear masks in public and those who do not.
The survey was conducted in April and May, when Danish authorities did not recommend wearing face covers.
Mask leads to thousands of cough droplets (August 2020)
the study According to the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, cloth masks have been suggested to be effective in reducing the amount of droplets that spread due to coughing and sneezing.
The findings show that people standing 2 meters away from a person coughing without a mask are 10,000 times more likely than those standing 0.5 meters away wearing a basic single-layer mask. It suggests exposure to many droplets.
Professor Paul Digard of the Roslin Institute at the University of Edinburgh said: ‘A simple message from our research is that face masks work.
“Wearing a face cover makes it less likely that someone infected with the virus will infect it without your knowledge.”
N95 medical mask can prevent 99% of spread (August 2020)
A Survey According to Duke University in North Carolina, USA, the N95 mask was found to be the most effective mask to reduce the Covid-19 epidemic.
Studies published in the journal Science Advances, Researched 14 types of face covers.
Co-author Dr. Eric Westman said: ‘If everyone wears a mask, you can stop up to 99 percent of these drops before reaching anyone else.
“In the absence of vaccines and antivirals, it’s one of the proven ways to protect yourself as well as others.”
Surgical cover as good as N95 mask (March 2020)
In a study from Oxford University published last March 30, surgical face masks are as effective in preventing respiratory infections as the N95 respiratory system for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals. I conclude that.
The N95 Respirator is made of a thick, tightly woven and molded material that fits snugly on the face and can stop 95% of all suspended particles. Surgical masks, on the other hand, are thinner, looser, and fit more porous.
Oxford analysis of previous studies (not yet peer-reviewed) has found that surgical masks are worth wearing, but any face mask is just as good as any other health and hygiene practice.