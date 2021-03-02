Covid-19: Oxford University experts claim that runners need to wear masks while jogging others

Trish Greenhalf, a professor of primary care health sciences at Oxford University, was accused of “striking hysteria and anxiety” after suggesting that joggers should wear masks while exercising outdoors. Ta

Runners should wear a mask when jogging others.

Professor Trisha Greenhalgh, a primary health care expert at Oxford University, said runners in “puffs and gasps” need to wear covers as they can infect people passing by with Covid. I did.

However, infectious disease experts at the UK Public Health Services have accused her of “whiplashing hysteria” because having joggers wear masks would be a disproportionate reaction to the amount of risk they pose. did.

Face covers were first mandated by public transport in June, after intense debate over whether to actually delay the Covid epidemic, and then in shops and other indoor spaces.

However, they remain optional in outdoor spaces, and there is evidence to suggest that the coronavirus is less likely to be transmitted outdoors.

The debate begins after the boss of the UK Public Health Service states that at least two or three layers of face masks are more effective at reducing the spread of the virus.

Dr. Susan Hopkins said at a press conference in Downing Street last night that “you have a better layer,” but the current guidance is to wear a single mask with at least two or three layers. ..

Professor Greenhalgh talked about ITV’s Good Morning Britain today, warning that asymptomatic joggers could inhale the coronavirus to others when they pass by if they don’t wear a cover.

She said:’There is no doubt that the virus is in the air. There is no doubt that if someone else inhales the exhaled air, you can catch it.

“Exercise joggers, puff and gasping joggers, you can feel their breath coming and sometimes you can actually feel it inhaling, so there’s a danger there There is no doubt.

“One more thing I would like to say is that 40% of Covid’s cases are caused by catching it from asymptomatic people.

“So you’re jogging, you think you’re fine, and the next day you developed symptoms of Covid, but you actually inhaled that Covid to someone. You’re an old man walking a dog. I know a lady or something like that.

“I think it’s very important to fulfill our social responsibilities.”

Professor Greenhalgh says asymptomatic joggers can infuse other people with Covid when they pass by if they don’t wear a cover.Photo: February 24, a jogger running over his face at St. James’s Park in central London

Professor Devi Sridhar, a public health expert at the University of Edinburgh, added that runners and cyclists need to wear masks in crowded outdoor areas.

But she added that the runner “can take off his mask and run freely” if he is not surrounded by a crowd of strangers.

Professor Sridal, who advises the Scottish Government on Covid, told ITV: “It really depends on how close they are to you and how hard they are breathing.

“It’s important for runners to think because this can spread in the air. I think about where I’m running and pedestrians because the sidewalks are for crowded areas and high street pedestrians. I try to pay attention to.

‘[When] You go out to the park, take off your mask and run freely.

“I think we need some consideration for each other now. Think about how we’re in a pandemic and how it feels to others.

“So if you’re cycling in a busy place, wear a mask.”

Professor Greenhull added: “Here’s the mask. You can pull it up and down. It takes 2 seconds.

“So, while jogging on the high street, wear it when you go with me. What I did this morning, take it off when you get to the park. It’s not difficult.”

She also said that the World Health Organization wore a mask and “pulled”.

Professor Greenhull said: “I don’t know if a particular recommendation represents an expert opinion. There is no doubt that the virus is in the air. It is a mistake to be able to catch it if someone else inhales the exhaled air. There is none.

“Out of breath and panting joggers, you can feel their breath coming, and sometimes you can feel yourself inhaling it, there is no doubt that there is danger.”

However, Dr. Jake Dunning, an infectious disease expert at Public Health Expert, said the proposal for people to wear masks outdoors has shifted the focus from high-risk indoor infections of the virus.

He said on Twitter:'[Forcing joggers to wear masks is] It is completely imbalanced with a reasonable estimate of risk. Don’t whiplash hysteria or anxiety.

“For no scientific reason, stop picking out outdoor runners and instead focus on avoiding real high-risk indoor infection scenarios.”

Despite the recommendations set by the World Health Organization, she urged jogging people to take “social responsibility” and wear face covers to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Viewers objected to having runners wear face covers, claiming that those who maintain their health “protect the NHS” by doing their best to stay healthy.

Viewers disagreed with this argument, writing: ‘Protect the NHS. We keep our health by running, as Covid obviously gets worse when you are fat and sick. It sacrifices life and freedom. Our high-fat, low-exercise population is the main reason we are losing more people. Whether people want to talk about it. ”

Another said:’I’m an avid runner / triathlete. I’m really looking for a safe distance to run away from pedestrians. If that is not possible, place your hand on your face and look away from others. ”

Third post:’When I run, I certainly don’t puff or panting someone and avoid others, it’s not difficult! I couldn’t run with the mask on. ”

For many, Tom, 54, who previously weighed 22 stones, argued that exercise was a blessing of salvation during a pandemic and that running without a mask was “difficult enough.”

He states: “For millions of people, I think they were blocked until winter and they only had running. I’m part of an online group and support each other online to help them. I’m continuing. I don’t think I can run with the mask on. It’s difficult enough with the mask on. ”

Hostpia continued to share his detention for runners exercising along his high streets, comparing inappropriate joggers to “giant snails” and “wheezing, wheezing showoffs.”

“I have real problems along the high streets,” he said, “I have problems with them during normal and non-pandemic times.

“It’s very self-indulgent that these people are running, especially if they’re not very sick and bounce along the street and hit everyone. Like a giant snail, yours. People who go around

“I have a problem specific to joggers on the high streets. I think it’s the ultimate show-off, but in a pandemic … what about the right not to get infected with Covid-19 by wheezing or wheezing show-offs?”

Tom replied: “The strict rule to enforce is social distance. If you’re a runner, you need to know that you’re breathing deeply and don’t hit or run close to people.”