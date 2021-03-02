Male, 23 years old, paralyzed after being hospitalized for several months in a home with COVID-related disabilities





A nurse paralyzed with a COVID-19-related illness has returned to Tampa’s home after several months of treatment in Massachusetts. After losing neck pain and hand sensation, Desmon Silva, 23, was taken to the hospital last July, explaining that she would “always take a step forward for family, friends, and patients.” .. Unresponsive on arrival, he was placed on an ICU ventilator before being transferred to Spaulding Hospital in Cambridge, which specializes in rehabilitation. Silva has been diagnosed with Westonhurst syndrome, a severe form of acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), a rare and potentially fatal condition associated with COVID-19. ADEM is an autoimmune disease that occurs when the human immune system initiates an attack on myelin, the protective coating of nerve fibers, causing widespread inflammation of the brain and spinal cord. This can lead to loss of vision, loss of coordination, and paralysis. Although usually associated with children, COVID-19 is thought to have caused a large number of ADEM cases in adults during a pandemic. “We share the fact that Desmon was diagnosed with ADEM-Western Hurst Disease, confirmed to be secondary to COVID, and the reason for the severity of his case,” Silva’s parents told GoFundMe in November. I shared and wrote it. A page set up to increase Desmon’s support and awareness of the condition. Silva was infected with COVID-19 about two months before being first taken to the hospital and appeared to have fully recovered. The link between COVID-19 and ADEM has not yet been studied in detail, but researchers have identified it as a concern. Last year, a team of researchers at University College London wrote that the potential link “guarantees close surveillance.” “ADEM … is a disease that primarily affects children … the incidence of adults in the UK is 0.23 / 100 000 … 9 cases listed occurred in 5 weeks. Greater. In London (population 9 million, National Bureau of Statistics, 2019), the incidence of this case is expected to be seen within 5 months, which is associated with an increase in the incidence of ADEM in COVID-19. It shows that, “the researchers say. I have written.. US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) States that several serious long-term complications, including various neurological problems, are associated with COVID-19, and multi-year studies are underway to further investigate them. Desmon’s family says he can eat and talk, has a perfect sense of body, and can cramp his fingers and toes when trying to move his hands and feet. However, it requires extensive care and assistive devices such as wheelchairs, electric lifts, eye trackers, and decompression beds. After returning to Florida from Massachusetts, Desmon’s stepmother, Linette Silva, said, “Unfortunately, the cold there hit him. It was basically pessimistic and catastrophic.” “He is ready to see the palm trees and the sun and looks forward to sitting next to the pool.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos