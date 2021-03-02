Health
Are you having trouble sleeping?Here is the science of three traditional bedtime treatments
Sleep is essential for good health..Poor sleep quality or inadequate sleep can lead to mood, cognitive function, and Immune system..
Stress can affect our sleep, and the stress and anxiety associated with the Covid pandemic means that many of us aren’t sleeping as we used to.
A Survey Of the 2,555 people in 63 countries, 47% experienced more sleep deprivation during the pandemic, compared to 25% before the Covid attack.
We also know that stress is associated with a poor diet.someone Feel stressed When you’re tired, you’re more likely to get energy drinks and caffeinated beverages. But, caffeine Not only can you awaken us with sugar-sweetened energy drinks. So it’s like a vicious circle.
Similarly Feel stressed You may be more likely to drink alcohol.Alcohol before bedtime, especially excess alcohol Confuse our sleep..
So what can you drink to improve your sleep?
chamomile
Chamomile tea has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat various sleep disorders such as insomnia.
For plant extracts Apigenin, A compound that binds to the same receptors in the brain as benzodiazepines (drugs used to treat anxiety and insomnia) and produces a sedative effect.
Studies show that chamomile (consumed in the form of extracts or tea) Significant improvement With the quality of sleep.
However, while the evidence is positive, these studies are relatively small and require larger, well-designed clinical trials to reinforce these observations.
milk
Warm milk is a popular bedtime drink in Western culture, especially for children.
Milk is the source of Essential amino acid tryptophan, Our body needs to produce compounds such as serotonin and melatonin in the brain. These compounds are involved in the sleep and wake cycle and can explain why milk helps improve sleep.
Scientists have been studying the effects of milk and dairy products (such as yogurt and cheese) on sleep quality for decades, but there is still evidence. Not definitive..
The ritual of simply drinking warm milk before bed may relax the brain and body, rather than the effects of compounds present in the milk itself. More research evidence is needed to be confident in either way.
cocoa
Hot cocoa (usually dissolved in milk) is also considered a sleep-promoting drink. Cocoa beans are a rich source of many beneficial chemicals, including compounds called flavonoids.
Flavonoids have many possibilities Health benefits, And may be used to treat some Neurodegenerative diseases..
There are limited studies on the effects of cocoa on sleep quality. But, Study in mouse The proposed natural cocoa has the potential to improve stress-induced insomnia.
In humans, cocoa consumption is Lower blood pressure (Healthy people and people with high blood pressure). This decrease in blood pressure can relax the smooth muscles that line the arteries, provide sedation, and help you sleep better. Although these sleep therapies are unlikely to be harmful, the overall evidence for improved sleep quality is as follows: weak.
You may want to try them out, but you shouldn’t see any of them as an easy solution.
After all, several lifestyle factors, such as screen time, physical activity, stress, and diet, can affect sleep quality.
If you are constantly struggling to sleep, it is advisable to consult a general practitioner.
Nenad Naumovsky, Associate Professor of Food Science and Human Nutrition, University of Canberra; Aman Double Man, PhD candidate, University of Canberra; Nathan MD’Cunha, PhD candidate, University of Canberra,and Wolfgang Marx, Postdoctoral fellow, Deakin University
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
