A large group of people with naturally controlled HIV raises expectations for finding a cure





Scientists say that in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a large number of people who are naturally infected with HIV without the need for drugs have been found and are expected to eventually find a cure. ..

HIV “elite controllers” have been discovered around the world, but experts believe it is one of the largest groups ever in one region that naturally controls infection. I will.

They hope that as scientists strive to find a cure, they can help the group uncover the link between natural virus suppression and future treatments. Elite controllers are people who have had low or undetectable viral load for many years without the need for antiretroviral therapy (ART). There are no exact numbers, but it is believed to account for about 0.1% to 0.2% of the HIV-positive population. Previous studies have suggested that several things may be involved, including defects in the type of HIV and a rare immune response to the virus. A new study published in the journal eBioMedicine came from a team that included Abbott Diagnostics, Johns Hopkins Medical College in Baltimore, and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The researchers screened 10,457 people and found a group of 429 people who were positive for HIV antibodies but negative for HIV virus levels. The prevalence of HIV elite administrators in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was found to be 2.7-4.3%. In contrast, the prevalence worldwide is 0.1-2%. The researchers concluded that “identifying this group of elite controllers provides a unique opportunity to study potentially new genetic mechanisms of viral suppression.” Michael Berg, Associate Research Fellow of Abbott’s Infectious Diseases Research and lead author of the study, said: “Global surveillance work can stay ahead of emerging infectious diseases. In this case, we unlock treatments for HIV. “There is more work to be done in the global research community, but by leveraging what we have learned from this study and sharing it with other researchers, we can approach new treatments that have the potential to eradicate HIV. I will. “ Research author Tom Quinn, director of the Johns Hopkins Global Health Center and head of the International HIV / AIDS Research Section at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said: “The discovery of a large group of HIV elite controllers in the DRC is important given that HIV is a lifelong chronic condition that usually progresses over time. “Before this study, there was a rare case of infection not progressing in individuals, but this high frequency is unusual and suggests that something interesting is happening at the non-random DRC physiological level. I am. “ Researchers screened 10,457 people (Abbott / Pennsylvania) It is estimated that there were 105,200 people living with HIV in the UK in 2019. About 94% of these people are diagnosed, but 6% are unaware that they are infected with HIV. Most people diagnosed with HIV (98%) in the UK are treated, and 97% of people treated are suppressed by the virus and cannot be infected. Dr. Michael Brady, Medical Director of Terrence Higgins Trust, said: “Scientific advances in understanding HIV are progressing at a fast pace. “Thanks to modern and effective treatments, people living with HIV can now live longer and healthier lives and can be confident that their partners will not be infected with the virus. “But we need to continue our efforts to develop effective vaccines and, ultimately, treatments. “The more we understand the relationship between the virus and the immune system, the closer we can reach that goal.”

