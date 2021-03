If you have this mask, get a new one now, CDC says

In the near future, masks will become part of everyday life to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears.. However, not all masks are created the same. Not only are some types of protective face covers more protective than others, but certain types of masks increase the likelihood of infection, adversely affect health and even adversely affect pandemics. there is. “Correct and consistent Use mask This is an important step that anyone can take to prevent the availability and spread of COVID-19. Masks are most effective when worn by everyone, but not all masks provide the same protection. When choosing a mask, look at how well the mask fits, how well it filters the air, and how many layers there are, “the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explains one of them. .. page Dedicated to hiding safety. It also reveals which masks should not be worn.Read on to find out if your mask is on their list-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a coronavirus.. There is a reason why masks are not generally made of spandex, leather, or vinyl: they are not breathable.The· CDC proposes Keep away from masks that are “made of a cloth that is difficult to breathe”. When the pandemic began, many were rocking the valved mask and thought the exhaust would make breathing easier. However, the CDC advises not to wear an exhalation valve or a mask with vents. This allows the virus particles to escape. Indeed, masks for medical professionals work. However, the supply should be booked for them, not the general public. The CDC calls for opposition to masks “for healthcare professionals, including the N95 respiratory system.” Face shields may look more comfortable than fabric masks, but the CDC considers them to be “not recommended”, saying “face shields are under evaluation, but their effectiveness is unknown at this time.” Sure, you can wear gaiters, but make sure it’s not a single layer. “Wear two layers of gaiters or fold them into two layers.” Relation: If you feel this, Dr. Fauci says you may already have a COVID “Scarves, ski masks and balaclavas are not substitutes for masks,” CDC points out. But they state that you can wear them on your mask. Follow the fundamentals and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Face mask Fits snugly, has two layers, does not travel, social distance, avoids large numbers of people, does not go indoors with unprotected people (especially at bars), practices and uses hand hygiene Do not visit any of these to be vaccinated when possible, and to protect your life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

