Made Good enters the savory market with the debut of Starpuff crackers





Toronto, March 2, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- MadeGood Foods ,® A major allergy-friendly and nutritious snack creator has expanded into the delicious snack category with the introduction of a new product line, Starpuff Crackers. It’s gluten-free, dairy-free, and organic, and contains six fruit and vegetable nutrients. The new crackers are available in three delicious flavors: sea salt, cheddar and pizza. “We have always kept in mind that we are entering the category of delicious snacks. In such a crowded aisle, we have taken the time to develop a product line that meets the needs of our customers. We are very excited to bring Starpuff Cracker to market, “said President Nima Photobat. Made Good Foods. “Our team has worked to reassure you and your family that these new products remain true to the values ​​of gluten-free, dairy-free, organic and non-GMO snacks. Great for snacks at home, school meals, or on the go. “ Vegan and gluten-free star puff crackers contain six fruit and vegetable nutrients: spinach, broccoli, carrots, tomatoes, beets, and shiitake mushrooms. They are a good source of vitamins A, C, D, E, and B6, as well as a good source of thiamine. All MadeGood products are manufactured in a dedicated nut-free facility and are free of the top eight allergens of peanuts, nuts, gluten, dairy, eggs, soy, sesame and shellfish. Star Puffed Crackers is an extension of the current MadeGood line, including: Starpuff crackers are currently deployed throughout Rob Lowe’s locations. Nima Fotovat is available for interviews. High resolution images are available on request. Media contacts:

Shnane Liem

[email protected] About Made Good Foods

Based in Canada, MadeGood® is dedicated to providing nutrient-rich, allergen-friendly, minimally processed and healthy snacks. All MadeGood products contain ethically sourced healthy organic ingredients. They are B Corporation accredited, part of a for-profit corporate group accredited by the nonprofit B Lab, and meet strict standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. I am proud of. Made Good is made in a zero waste certified facility. MadeGood® is a good choice for your health, your family’s health, and your global health. Trust something good. website

Instagram

Facebook

twitter

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos