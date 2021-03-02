How to get a COVID-19 vaccination in BC

The vaccine is coming. After a long wait, BC is preparing for one of the largest mass vaccination efforts in history.
On Monday, the state announced Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Deployment Plan, announcing that seniors over 80 and indigenous peoples over 65 will begin vaccination on March 15.
Here’s what you need to know to get a jab:
How can I make a reservation?
You can make your own promises or have friends and family do it for you.
Booking information, including contact details for health authorities, full call-in schedules, opening hours, and detailed instructions on how to book by phone, will be available on March 8th at gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst.
The government has promised that seniors can also book through the health authorities’ call center. The Island Health call center can be reached at 1-833-348-4787. Business hours are 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week.
You only need to call if you are eligible. Anyone who misses an age-based date can call, book, or get vaccinated at any time after qualification.
Elderly people aged 90 and over and indigenous peoples aged 65 and over can book vaccinations from March 8th, seniors aged 85-89 can book from March 15th, and seniors aged 80-84 can book 3 Reservations can be made from the 22nd of March.
What information do I need to provide when making a call?
The call center asks you:
• Formal name
• Birthday
• Postal code
• Your personal health number (PHN) on the back of your BC driver’s license or BC service card.
• Contact information such as email address and phone number to receive the text.
Health officials never ask people for their Social Insurance Number, driver’s license number, bank or credit card details.
When can I get vaccinated?
Phase 2 vaccination of high-risk groups will continue until mid-April. This includes individuals living in shelters, healthcare professionals, seniors and staff in independent living homes, and long-term home support clients and staff.
Vaccinations for elderly people aged 90 and over and indigenous peoples aged 65 and over who do not live independently or in elderly support housing will begin on March 15.
Elderly people aged 85-89 will begin vaccination on March 22nd. Elderly people aged 80-84 will continue after a week.
Vaccinations for the general public will take place from April to September. Vaccines are given by age every 5 years from 75 to 79 years.
The state government has provided this estimate of when booking slots for different age groups will open.
Phase 3
• 75-79 — First shot in April.Second shot may
• 70-74 — First shot in April.Second shot may
• 65-69 — First shot in May or June. Second shot in June or July
• 60-64 — First shot in June.Second shot July
• Clinically vulnerable people 16-69 — First and second shots from April to June
Phase 4
• 40-59 — First shot in July.Second shot august
• 35-39 — First shot in July.Second shot august
• 30-34 — First shot in July.Second shot august
• 25-29 — First shot in July or August.Second shot August or September
• 18-24 — First shot in August. September second shot
— Using files from Scott Brown and Katie De Rosa
© © Copyright Times Colonist
Read more from Vancouver Sun.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit