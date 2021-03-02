How to get a COVID-19 vaccination in BC

The vaccine is coming. After a long wait, BC is preparing for one of the largest mass vaccination efforts in history.

On Monday, the state announced Phase 2 of the COVID-19 Deployment Plan, announcing that seniors over 80 and indigenous peoples over 65 will begin vaccination on March 15.

Here’s what you need to know to get a jab:

How can I make a reservation?

You can make your own promises or have friends and family do it for you.

Booking information, including contact details for health authorities, full call-in schedules, opening hours, and detailed instructions on how to book by phone, will be available on March 8th at gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst.

The government has promised that seniors can also book through the health authorities’ call center. The Island Health call center can be reached at 1-833-348-4787. Business hours are 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days a week.

You only need to call if you are eligible. Anyone who misses an age-based date can call, book, or get vaccinated at any time after qualification.

Elderly people aged 90 and over and indigenous peoples aged 65 and over can book vaccinations from March 8th, seniors aged 85-89 can book from March 15th, and seniors aged 80-84 can book 3 Reservations can be made from the 22nd of March.

What information do I need to provide when making a call?

The call center asks you:

• Formal name

• Birthday

• Postal code

• Your personal health number (PHN) on the back of your BC driver’s license or BC service card.

• Contact information such as email address and phone number to receive the text.

Health officials never ask people for their Social Insurance Number, driver’s license number, bank or credit card details.

When can I get vaccinated?

Phase 2 vaccination of high-risk groups will continue until mid-April. This includes individuals living in shelters, healthcare professionals, seniors and staff in independent living homes, and long-term home support clients and staff.

Vaccinations for elderly people aged 90 and over and indigenous peoples aged 65 and over who do not live independently or in elderly support housing will begin on March 15.

Elderly people aged 85-89 will begin vaccination on March 22nd. Elderly people aged 80-84 will continue after a week.

Vaccinations for the general public will take place from April to September. Vaccines are given by age every 5 years from 75 to 79 years.

The state government has provided this estimate of when booking slots for different age groups will open.

Phase 3

• 75-79 — First shot in April.Second shot may

• 70-74 — First shot in April.Second shot may

• 65-69 — First shot in May or June. Second shot in June or July

• 60-64 — First shot in June.Second shot July

• Clinically vulnerable people 16-69 — First and second shots from April to June

Phase 4

• 40-59 — First shot in July.Second shot august

• 35-39 — First shot in July.Second shot august

• 30-34 — First shot in July.Second shot august

• 25-29 — First shot in July or August.Second shot August or September

• 18-24 — First shot in August. September second shot

— Using files from Scott Brown and Katie De Rosa