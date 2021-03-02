When the heart rate doubles due to a rare Covid complication, the baby’s hands and feet turn blue

The mother, whose baby suffered from a rare Covid-19 complication, had blue hands and feet, and had twice the normal heart rate, called on all parents to be vigilant.

Little Madelingland has recently recovered from Covid-19 for five months.

However, the virus-infected mother, Lauren, 25, remained afraid of her baby’s life when she discovered that her limbs had turned blue.

Lauren, a nurse in Stowe, Ohio, USA, worked when day care staff told her about Madeline’s condition before she was taken to the hospital.

“When I went and picked her up, I noticed that she was breathing rapidly.

“It was absolutely scary,” Lauren said.



“My first instinct as a mother-what’s happening? And my second instinct as a nurse is that she doesn’t get enough oxygen.

“My husband and I just sat there sobbing because we didn’t know if she would get it done.”

Examinations at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital revealed that Madeline’s heart was inflamed and was racing twice as fast as a healthy five-month-old, and she was taken to the ICU.



Lauren said: “Usually for babies, the resting heart rate is in the 100s to mid 100s.”

However, infectious disease expert Dr. Heather Daniels found that Madeline was over 200, rising from about 240 to 260.

Madeline was diagnosed with pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or a rare Covid complication called MIS-C.

This is a condition in which various parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed.

Dr. Daniels said: “Many of the body’s reactions to previous infections increase it and cause a lot of inflammation.”

Madeline received steroid and antibody therapy to reduce inflammation and was at risk 24 hours later.



Lauren said: “She was smiling again.

“She was moving a little more and it really gave my husband and me some hope.”

Madeline was discharged 10 days later and is now recovering at home.

Lauren urges parents to closely monitor their children, especially if they have recently recovered. Coronavirus..

“We feel really lucky because Maddy didn’t have to put on a ventilator,” Mom said.

“It is very important to be able to recognize these symptoms in children.”

Dr. Daniels advised parents to be aware of long-term unexplained fever, rash, red eyes, abdominal pain, chest pain, diarrhea, or dyspnea.

She added that most children treated for rare conditions will recover, but doctors warned that MIS-C is a new illness and doctors do not know what its long-term consequences are.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 2,000 children have been diagnosed with MIS-C in the United States and about 30 have died.