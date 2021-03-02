Educator-focused coronavirus vaccine site opens at Santa Clara County Trade Fair





March 1, 2021 Santa Clara County, California – – Authorities have announced the launch of an educator-focused COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds. With the help of the Santa Clara County Fire Department, Santa Clara County EMS, and Santa Clara County Education Department, the clinic can vaccinate more than 500 workers in the education sector daily. The clinic site also has fire, EMS, law enforcement, and local government officials from across Santa Clara County. The County Department of Education manages outreach and appointments in collaboration with local school districts with a focus on reaching educators in the areas most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very grateful for the partnership between the Santa Clara County Department of Education and the Santa Clara County Fire Department and the Santa Clara County EMS Agency,” said County Superintendent of Education Dr. Mary Anduwan. “Educators and school staff are some of our most important workers, and the availability of vaccines helps ensure a safer learning environment for students and staff. With the support of Santa Clara County. With the leadership of the county fire department and EMS, we now promote access to vaccinations for the workforce. ” The clinic will be built on the successful operation of a county dedicated vaccine site for first responders operated by the county fire department and county EMS agency since late December. “We are proud to be part of the next phase of the vaccine effort as the first mission of our clinic is nearing completion,” said Brian Glass, assistant fire chief of the Santa Clara County Fire Department. Said. “Protecting our educators protects our community and brings us closer to returning to normal.”

The educator-focused vaccine clinic is part of the rapid expansion of the county’s vaccination capacity as the appointment of state frontline workers was held this week. Phase 1BIncludes childcare and education, emergency services, and food and agriculture workers. Phase 1B educators and other individuals living or working in Santa Clara County are currently eligible and can seek vaccination at county-wide sites. The vaccine is supplied by the Santa Clara County Health System. Public health officials strongly recommend that everyone continue to take steps to limit the spread of the virus and reduce the burden on our healthcare system. These actions include wearing a mask when leaving the home, limiting interaction with people outside your direct home, keeping a physical distance of at least 6 feet, and unnecessary travel. This includes avoiding and vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine when eligible.

Visit the county’s COVID-19 vaccine website. sccfreevax.org, About the latest updates on vaccine eligibility and distribution. This press release was created by Santa Clara County Government.. The views expressed here are those of the author himself.

