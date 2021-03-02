Pots may not be the best prescription for migraines

Monday, March 1, 2021 (HealthDay News)-If you decide to try the pot for your relief Migraine, New research suggests that you may be seeking trouble.

actually, Marijuana Use was linked to Rebound headache, Can occur in the following cases pain Scientists have pointed out that the drug is being abused.

“This study shows that there is some link between cannabis use and substance abuse. headache In people with chronic migraine headaches, but at this time, whether the patient is using cannabis to treat medication overuse headache, and whether cannabis contributes to the development of medication overuse headache, or both. Is unknown, “said senior researcher Dr. Niushen Zhang. Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology and Neuroscience, Stanford University School of Medicine, California.

Many people with chronic migraine self-treat with marijuana, and some evidence shows that marijuana can help relieve other types of chronic pain, Zhang said.

“People with chronic migraines who used cannabis are six times more likely to have substance abuse headaches, commonly known as” rebound headaches, “than people with chronic migraines who did not use cannabis. I found out, “she said.

Zhang’s team examined the medical records of 368 people who had had chronic migraine headaches for at least a year. Chronic migraine is a headache that lasts more than 15 days a month. Of these patients, 150 used pots.

Of the study subjects, 212 patients had substance abuse headaches. Researchers have found that people who use pots are more likely to have these headaches than people who do not use pots. Those who used opioids were also more likely to use pots.

Previous studies have shown that both opioids and marijuana can affect the parts of the brain that are associated with migraine headaches.

Dr. Robert Duarte, director of the Northwell Health System in Great Neck, New York, reviewed the study and found that rebound headaches could be a problem when patients use pots to treat migraine headaches. Said.

“At this stage, we can’t draw real conclusions,” he said, but cannabis works well for migraine-related complaints such as sleep disorders and anxiety.