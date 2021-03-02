Mammograms pick up swelling associated with the Covid-19 vaccine, the study says





Since then, the Moderna vaccine has been made available to medical professionals in the city. She received her first Covid-19 shot about a week before her scheduled mammogram.

Kuasha was initially unaware of the response to the vaccine, but a few days before her appointment, her left arm began to hurt.

There was a soft, swollen lump under her left armpit and a large swelling on her collarbone. There are lymph nodes in the body and it is a bacterial filter for the body.

“There are lymph nodes above and below the collarbone,” Quasha said. “You don’t want to feel them. When I felt it, it was scary.”

Lymph nodes contain immune cells that help fight invaders.that’s why It makes sense for Quasha The node responds to the vaccine and builds the antibody as designed. But she wasn’t sure. The swelling was only on the left side where she was shot-the same side as the anxious lump. Was it a response to the vaccine, or was it another sign of breast cancer? “It was like a wildfire.” After the ultrasound, the Kuasha radiologist was worried.She told Kuasha the lump she felt on her chest Less important, the lymph nodes that appeared as white masses on the mammogram were another problem. During non-pandemics, the discovery sounds a warning and requires further investigation and even an immediate biopsy. Still, Kuasha had just been vaccinated. After discussing with her, Kuasha said her doctor had decided not to have a biopsy at that time. Instead, she told Kuasha to come back for a follow-up ultrasound within 6 weeks. A similar scenario was occurring at mammogram centers across the country. As the radiologist compared the notes with his colleagues, the language began to spread. “We all started talking about it. It was like a wildfire,” said Dr. Connie Lehman, Head of Breast Imaging, Massachusetts Department of Radiology. “We don’t know how many women are showing nodes in the mammogram, and people thought it wasn’t that common,” said Lehman, a professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School. The story of unnecessary biopsies spurred the Patient Care Committee of the Breast Imaging Society (SBI) Issue an advisory January: Ask the patient about the condition of Covid-19 and record the date and vaccinated arm. Take that into account before automatically scheduling a biopsy. “We wanted to insist that women don’t necessarily have to have a biopsy,” said Dr. Lars Grimm. Associate Professor, Department of Radiology, Duke University School of Medicine And one of the authors of SBI Advisory. “The default when a patient has swollen lymph nodes is often to recommend a biopsy in practice.” Lehman of Massachusetts General Hospital agreed. “Don’t think of zebras when you hear the bark,” she said. “If the woman is vaccinated on the same arm and the lymph nodes are swollen, this is a normal biological response. This is perfectly expected. It does not make sense to start imaging. . “ That doesn’t mean that women who want to check their cancer status can’t get a biopsy, Grimm emphasized. “In fact, there are some women who want to have a biopsy,” he said. “You may tell them,” Hey, I think this is due to your Covid vaccine, and it will resolve itself in a few weeks, and you’ll be fine. ” But the patient tells you, “I wouldn’t be comfortable waiting, I want to know now.” “” Focus on life-saving screening For Kuasha, the knowledge that many women are experiencing the same type of reaction to the vaccine was a welcome remedy from worry. After discussing with her doctor, she said she no longer needed follow-up screening. “I was very relieved,” Kuasha said. “The point here is that vaccines are not dangerous, but they sometimes have many side effects that can increase patient anxiety.” Rather than recalling women for unnecessary ultrasonography, Lehman said the focus should be on the schedule of women who have missed or are overdue mammograms. “We need to take care of most of the women who weren’t screened for shutdowns during Covid,” she said. “Massachusetts General Hospital alone couldn’t screen 15,000 women because of Covid, but it’s still trying to get them back. “This is not where I need to start an axillary ultrasonography because someone has been vaccinated and the nodules have swollen. It is simply not practical or practical and does not prioritize the needs of the patient. “Hmm,” she said. Lehman emphasized that breast cancer is not the only thing. Lymph nodes in other parts of the body are also responding to the Covid-19 vaccine, giving unnecessary treatment to people with other types of cancer. “There were some false horrors and some unnecessary biopsies because people didn’t want to ask, and I think they were the cancer the node returned to,” she says. I did. What should I do? To avoid unnecessary worries, SBI recommends that women schedule regular annual breast screening before vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine. If a woman has already been vaccinated or plans to be vaccinated soon, society suggests waiting at least 4-6 weeks after the second vaccination before making an appointment. At Massachusetts General Hospital, Lehman and her team went one step further. They screen all women regardless of vaccine status, but tell women without a history of cancer that lymph node swelling that may be associated with the Covid-19 vaccine is benign. I am. “This follows the American College of Radiology’s recommendation that it is benign if the cause of the inflammation is known,” Lehman said. A person who recently published a treatise on hospital procedures. “If you’re worried about swelling or tenderness after vaccination under your armpits, it’s a good idea to wait four to six weeks and talk to your doctor, and if that persists, ask for an assessment,” she says. I did. No matter what you do, experts emphasize, don’t skip getting your breast cancer screening when it’s recommended. A study that followed more than 500,000 women, published in the journal Radiology on Tuesday, clearly pointed out. Women who skip even one scheduled mammography screening before being diagnosed with breast cancer are at significantly higher risk of dying. In fact, the study found that women who underwent regular breast screening had a 50% lower risk of developing fatal breast cancer within 10 years of diagnosis.

