Researchers Discover A Rare Group of People With Naturally Controlled HIV In Africa





Researchers have discovered a rare group of people with naturally controlled HIV in Africa. This paves the way for future treatments and has the potential to cure in the form of vaccines. A survey of more than 10,000 people identified “abnormally high” people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in Central Africa. A team of scientists have found that the prevalence of HIV “elite controllers” is 0.1% -2% worldwide, compared to 2.7% -4.3% in DRC. Individuals in this rare group tested positive for HIV antibodies, but researchers say the viral load is low or undetectable without the use of antiretroviral treatment. Survey results Shared in announcement on Tuesday By Abbott, a healthcare and diagnostics company who participated in the study with scientists from Johns Hopkins University, National Institute of Allergic Infectious Diseases, University of Missouri-Cansas City, and Protestante Ocongo University. Survey results published in Lancet EBioMedicine.. File-On November 30, 2015, people will be treated at the HIV Center of Doctors Without Borders in the town of Lingwala in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (Photo: via JUNIOR D.KANNAH / AFP, Getty Images) “Given that HIV is a lifelong chronic condition that usually progresses over time, it is important to find a large group of HIV elite controllers at DRC,” said one of the study authors. One Dr. Tom Quinn said. Quinn is the director of the Johns Hopkins Global Health Center and head of the International HIV / AIDS Research Section of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. “Before this study, there was a rare case of infection not progressing in individuals, but this high frequency is unusual and suggests that something interesting is happening at the non-random DRC physiological level. “I am,” he added. HIV, short for the human immunodeficiency virus, weakens the human immune system by destroying important cells that fight disease and infections. There is currently no effective treatment for HIV, but it can be controlled by appropriate medical care such as antiretroviral therapy and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. State on that website.. Scientists said the findings help facilitate additional research in trying to understand the group’s unique immune response. Findings from the study may also bring researchers closer to their goal of ending the HIV epidemic by discovering a link between the body’s natural viral suppression and future treatments. Researchers have said that since the global HIV epidemic began, 76 million people have been infected with HIV and 38 million have been infected with the virus today. The Congo region is home to the oldest known HIV strain. Abbott, Developed several COVID-19 tests Approved and developed for emergency use by the FDA First FDA Approved Trial to Screen Donor Exposure To HIV in 1985. Company researcher Discover a new strain Of HIV in 2019. This story was reported by Cincinnati.

