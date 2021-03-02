Citizen scientists show that the placebo effect may explain the benefits of microdosing

Regular small doses of psychedelics are due to a variety of psychological benefits, but their support comes primarily from case reports and observational studies. Credit: Shutterstock



Studies suggest that the psychological benefits associated with taking small doses of psychedelic drugs on a regular basis are likely to be the result of user expectations.

The findings are from the largest placebo-controlled trial of psychedelics to date, with more than 190 civilians already microdosing LSD conducting their own placebo-controlled trials at home following online instructions from the research team. It was obtained.

Researchers have observed that many psychological parameters have improved for those who have microdose for several weeks. However, people taking placebo showed similar improvement, with no significant difference between the microdose and placebo groups.

According to researchers, their findings emphasize that user expectations play a strong role. They add that an innovative “self-blind civic science” approach could inform future research on microdosing and psychedelics and even improve clinical trial design.

Balázs Szigeti, lead author and researcher at the Psychedelic Research Center at Imperial College London, said: “Case reports on the benefits of microdosing are almost certainly biased by the placebo effect.

“Our findings confirm some of the beneficial psychological effects of microdosing, such as improved well-being and life satisfaction, from case reports and observational studies.

“But we see the same improvement among participants taking placebo, suggesting that the improvement can be explained by the placebo effect, not by the pharmacological action of the drug.”

Microdosing is due to a variety of causes. Psychological benefits Includes improvement in well-being, creativity, and overall cognitive ability.However, support is mainly case reports Observational study And there is a lack of evidence to support the claim.

In the latest study, researchers have designed a citizen science study that individuals who are already microdosing can participate online.

A total of 191 participants followed the procedure for preparing gel capsules containing either low-dose LSD (estimated at 13 micrograms) or placebo. As part of the process, they followed the instructions for mixing the capsules and ended up with a set containing either placebo or microdose, but did not know what the capsules contained.

The setup included a barcode that, when scanned, was linked to the research IT infrastructure, allowing researchers to track who took microdoses or placebo.

For four weeks, participants took two tablets weekly and scanned the barcode. They also completed a survey of their experiences and completed an online cognitive test.

Researchers also found that within hours of taking Microdose, on average, participants reported improvements across a variety of psychological measurements such as mood, creativity, and anxiety.

However, participants who thought they were taking Microdose but actually took placebo reported similar psychological benefits. In other words, the expectation of taking Microdose was as good as actually taking Microdose, showing a strong placebo effect.

The authors warn that the study has many limitations and the results are not as reliable as the results of traditional placebo-controlled clinical studies. Some of these are that the efficacy of the drug probably changed as the participants procured their own drug.

In addition, they explain that it is likely that participants had sufficient psychedelic experience to correctly guess whether they were taking “real” microdose or placebo.

However, they say that the citizen science approach may more accurately reflect “real microdosing” when compared to clinical trials. In addition, the cost of this study is a fraction of the cost of traditional clinical studies, assessing whether other common phenomena can be explained by the placebo effect.

“Successful execution of this study could stimulate similar studies in a wide range of scientific or medical contexts,” explains David Erizo, senior author and senior clinical lecturer in Imperial Psychiatry. Did.

“Explaining the placebo effect is important when assessing trends that may have strong social pressures and user expectations, such as cannabidiol oil, trendy diets, and the use of supplements. placebo response. The self-blind citizen science initiative can be used as an inexpensive initial screening tool before starting expensive clinical research. “

“We hope that this self-blind method will be used in other areas as well, and we plan to use psychedelics and other psychotropic drugs in future studies,” Szigeti added.

This article is based on material from eLife.

