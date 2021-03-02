CDC recommends steps to prevent COVID-19 infection in the gym





Health club operators require staff to wear masks, improve ventilation of the facility, perform distance measurements, promote hand hygiene, and stay home when feeling sick. It needs to be emphasized to the members. twenty four. Recommendations will be made after the CDC publishes two reports related to outbreaks in fitness facilities in the summer of 2020. Occurrence Honolulu, Hawaii, June-July 2020, and Chicago The outbreak arose from several preventable factors. In particular, not only did no one wear a mask, but it also included poor ventilation, infrequent use of masks, symptoms of COVID-19 infection or attendance of confirmed individuals. To reduce infections in fitness facilities, the CDC recommends gym operators to: Make sure staff and patrons wear masks even during strenuous exercise

Force the use of consistent and correct masks

Increases or improves ventilation by maximizing the fresh air supplied to the occupied space

Improve the filter efficiency of heating, ventilation and air conditioning units

If necessary, use a portable and highly efficient particulate air filtration unit

Prevents fans from directing air from one patron to another

Install a physical barrier

Flowing traffic on foot in one direction

Use visual cues to keep physical distance

Add a hand sanitizer station

Reduce the occupancy and class size of facilities that clean with surface disinfection products registered by the Environmental Protection Agency

Enforce physical distance (maintain at least 6 feet of distance between everyone)

Limit physical contact and class size

Prevent congestion

Increase opportunities for hand hygiene

Be careful of patrons and staff to stay home when sick

Move outdoors or virtually athletic activity when possible “The good news for the health and fitness club industry is that the CDC recommendations are in close agreement with current industry guidelines,” IHRSA Interim President and CEO Brent Darden said in a media release from IHRSA. I will. “1,552 fitness facilities around the world Active and safe efforts, I pledge to comply with these minimum standards. “ According to Alexandra Black Larcom, Senior Manager of Health Promotion and Health Policy at IHRSA, currently available evidence suggests that fitness centers implementing appropriate safety protocols are not at high risk for COVID-19 infection. I have. Only 1.71% of COVID-19 cases in the Chicago area are due to the gym and fitness center, Illinois Public Health Service..To HonoluluSince November 4, one cluster of 25 cases has been reported in the fitness center, accounting for less than 1 percent of all cases during that period. Contact tracing in several other states has shown that cases originating from categories, including fitness centers, appear to account for a small proportion of the total outbreak. “The industry recognizes that the risk of COVID-19 cannot be reduced to zero,” says Larcom. “However, many facilities have strictly followed the CDC guidelines outlined in these reports since the fall, and fitness facilities communicate risks, guidelines, and protocols with their members.”

