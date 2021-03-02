Francis Collins, director of NIH, said COVID a “cruel” chronic condition for some long-haul carriers.





People who suffer from persistent COVID-19 symptoms months after the virus leaves the body may face “chronic long-term consequences,” the director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) warns. did. Most people who have recovered from the acute illness caused by COVID-19 have returned to normal health, but some have reported that they have experienced symptoms for weeks or months thereafter.Long COVID,’Or the acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC). Dr. Francis Collins said, “I’m afraid that some people who are three to four months old may have no way to improve in the next few months. This can be a chronic illness. “Was told NBC Nightly News on Monday. “And given that we know that 28 million people in the United States are infected with COVID, that’s kind of scary. “If even one percent of them have chronic long-term consequences, it’s so many people and we need to find everything we can to help them.” In February, NIH received $ 1.15 billion in funding over four years. Investigate PASCFind out how common it is, who is most likely to be affected, and whether these symptoms will eventually subside. Common symptoms in people with long COVIDs include fatigue, shortness of breath, intermittent fever, palpitation, and poor concentration. This is also known as brain fog. An array of serious potential long-term effects has also been reported. dementia Cardiovascular, respiratory, kidney, skin, nerve and psychiatric problems. “We will certainly have to follow people for months, and perhaps years,” Dr. Collins said. “I want to understand how this virus causes illnesses that you don’t get better, and the way you envision. “What is it? Did some kind of blood clotting problem hurt the body by weakening the immune system? We really don’t know.” PASC can affect both those who have experienced a serious illness due to COVID-19 and those who have only a mild illness. “Thank you very much to those who have experienced this. This was already a very difficult experience, but you thought it would be the only experience I had,” Dr. Collins added. “And to find someone who isn’t. It’s cruel. It’s another sorrow we didn’t see coming. We promise we’re working hard on this. Stone It doesn’t turn around. We “will understand it.”

