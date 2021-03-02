Skipping mammograms increases the risk of death from breast cancer





Credit: National Cancer Institute / public domain

A large study of more than 500,000 women published in the journal found that attending regular mammography screenings significantly reduced the risk of dying from breast cancer. Radiology.. Researchers say women who skip even one scheduled mammography screening before breast cancer is at a significantly higher risk of dying from cancer. Breast cancer Sieving Mammography can reduce disease-related deaths by allowing cancer to be detected earlier and at a more treatable stage.Despite the well-established effectiveness of mammography, many Female Do not participate in the recommended screening tests. In a new study led by László Tabár, MD of Falun Central Hospital in Falun, Sweden, and funded by the American Cancer Society, a team of multinational researchers will examine screening attendance patterns in more detail to estimate mortality risk. It has been further refined. They analyzed data from approximately 550,000 women undergoing mammography screening in nine Swedish counties between 1992 and 2016. women are, Cancer diagnosis.. Women who participated in both screening sessions prior to diagnosis were identified as continuous participants, and women who did not participate in either screening opportunity were classified as continuous non-participants. Analysis shows that participation in the latest two appointments for mammography screening Breast cancer Diagnosis provides higher protection milk Death from cancer than either or attending only one test. The incidence of breast cancer, which proved to be fatal within 10 years of diagnosis, was 50% lower in consecutive participants than in consecutive non-participants. Breast cancer mortality was reduced by 29% in women who participated in both, compared to women who participated in only one of the two previous screenings. “Regular participation in all scheduled screenings can significantly reduce the risk of dying from breast cancer,” said the lead author of the study, Professor of Cancer Screening at Queen Mary University of London. Said Stephen W. Duffy, Doctor of Medicine. Duffy said the results add additional evidence to support regular mammographic screening as a means of reducing breast cancer-related deaths. “I thought regular participation would be a significant reduction over irregular participation, but it’s no exaggeration to say that I was a little surprised at the magnitude of the effect,” Duffy said. “The findings support the hypothesis that regular attendance reduces opportunities. cancer Grow before it is detected. “ Researchers continue to study mammography data to develop a more comprehensive picture of the benefits of screening, including its effects on intermittent cancers that occur during screening. Mammography test. “We are planning further prognostic studies on the mechanism of this effect,” Duffy said. “For example, we plan to investigate whether regular attendance improves the prognosis of interval cancers and cancers detected by screening, and if so, how much. From the final screening. Estimating this over time can affect screening frequency policies. Early mammography screening reduces the risk of developing fatal breast cancer For more information:

Stephen W. Duffy et al. Beneficial Effects of Continuous Screening Mammography Tests on Breast Cancer Mortality: Prospective Studies, Radiology (2021). Stephen W. Duffy et al. Beneficial Effects of Continuous Screening Mammography Tests on Breast Cancer Mortality: Prospective Studies,(2021). DOI: 10.1148 / radiol.2021203935 Provided by

Radiological Society of North America



Quote: If you skip the mammogram, it is due to breast cancer (March 2, 2021) obtained from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-03-mammogram-death-breast-cancer.html on March 2, 2021. Increased risk of death. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

