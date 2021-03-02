Participating in screening mammography on a regular basis reduces the risk of death from breast cancer







The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio According to the results of a prospective study published in, mortality was significantly reduced when mammography was performed for two consecutive years prior to the diagnosis of breast cancer compared to skipping one or both screenings. Radiology.. According to the researchers, the reduction in risk for women who missed even one of the previous two tests was reduced. “”The work before us showed Benefits of screening participation when defined as participation in the latest screening only. Therefore, I wanted to know the advantages of regular screening over irregular screening. ” Steven W. Duffy, BSc, MSc, CStat, A researcher at the Cancer Prevention Center and a professor of cancer screening at Queen Mary University of London told Healio. “The screen that can save lives is the screen that detects cancer early. Attendance clearly increases the chances of saving lives. Regular scheduled screen.. “ Stephen W. Duffy

Duffy et al. Collected data on 549,091 women (mean age 58.9 years) in Sweden’s national registry between 1992 and 2016 to estimate the impact of continuous screening mammography testing on breast cancer mortality. did. Researchers asked whether women had both screens (consecutive participants; n = 392,135), only the latest pre-diagnosis screening (intermittent participants; n = 41,746), and the penultimate pre-diagnosis. Screening only (expired participants; n = 30,945) or no screening (consecutive non-participants; n = 84,265). Researchers used Poisson regression analysis to assess breast cancer mortality based on incidence. They also assessed the incidence of fatal breast cancer within 10 years. The results showed that consecutive participants had a 49% lower risk of breast cancer death (RR = 0.51; 95% CI, 0.48-0.55) compared to consecutive non-participants, and that they died of breast cancer within 10 years of diagnosis. It showed that the risk was 50% lower. (RR = 0.5; 95% CI, 0.46-0.55). Consecutive participation is also significant in breast cancer mortality compared to intermittent participation (RR = 0.77; 95% CI, 0.69-0.86) and expired participation (RR = 0.7; 95% CI, 0.61-0.8). It was associated with a decrease. Researchers are associated with intermittent (RR = 0.67; 95% CI, 0.59-0.76) and revocation (RR = 0.72; 05% CI, 0.63-0.83) participation compared to continuous non-participation. We observed a small reduction in breast cancer mortality. Notably, the researchers did not observe a significant difference in mortality between intermittent and expired participants (RR = 0.92; 95% CI, 0.78-1.08). “Our research reinforces the principle that early detection continues to reduce risk. [for] Dead [of] Breast cancer, even in this era of effective adjuvant systemic therapy, “said Duffy. “We also showed that this benefit can be maximized by participating in a series of screenings, which means that the screening experience allows women being screened to return next time. Should be as safe, acceptable and positive as possible. “ Future studies will need to further investigate these results to determine how the additional benefits of continuous attendance are enhanced by screening detection or stage shifts in interval cancers, Duffy added. It was. “If someone participates in regular screening, this can limit the extent to which the tumor can grow between screenings,” he said. “It is also useful to look at the stage and survival of the disease by demographics such as time and age since the last screening. This may inform the screening frequency of different populations in the future.” For more information: Steven W. Duffy, BSc, MSc, CStat, It can be reached at Queen Mary University of London, Mile End Road, London E14NS. Email: [email protected]

