Health
Studies find that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may be less effective in obese people
Pfizer vaccine May be less effective at protecting obese people CoronavirusSaid the scientist.
Roman researchers have found that obese people who have been vaccinated twice have weaker antibody responses. Report on preprint server Medrxiv..
This non-peer-reviewed study evaluated the efficacy of the vaccine on 248 healthcare workers 7 days after the last dose. Guardian reported..
According to the Guardian, Regina Elena’s researchers at the National Cancer Institute found that people who are considered obese (defined as having a body mass index (BMI) above 30) are about as compared to people of healthy weight. We have found that it produces half the amount of antibody.
Who says COVID-19 is unlikely to end by the end of the year
The level of antibody required to neutralize the virus is currently unknown, but experts fear that a reduced antibody response could hinder vaccination efforts.
The team said their findings highlight important implications for vaccination strategies for obese people.
“Because obesity is a major risk factor for morbidity and mortality in Covid-19 patients, it is imperative to plan an efficient immunization program in this subgroup,” the study authors write.
“Keep an eye on” the Coronavirus variant in New York, Fauci warns
One option that can be considered is to give additional or stronger doses.
“Further research is needed, but this data could have important implications for the development of Covid-19 vaccination strategies, especially in obese people. Our data are confirmed by larger studies. If so, giving obese people additional doses of the vaccine or higher doses could be an option to be evaluated in this population. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]