Is it okay to take a vacation after being vaccinated?Dr. Marika Marshall answers questions about COVID vaccine – CBS Denver





Boston (CBS) – Dr. Marika Marshall answers medical questions related to coronavirus. Dr. Marika offers her best advice, but as always, talk to your doctor before making a decision about your personal health.

What if I can't get back to the second shot within the suggested time? Is there a way I don't have to start over? – Ray

If your second shot is delayed by a few weeks, you don't have to start over. Get a second shot as soon as possible.

My husband and I are trying to vaccinate in a group over 65 years old. On March 1st, restaurants will open with unlimited capacity, so why not go without worrying about it? – FloJo

I will not change your behavior at all until you are both fully vaccinated. However, while the vaccine is very effective, it is not 100% effective, so the chances of getting COVID-19 are small. You need to weigh the risks and benefits of going out. I wear masks as much as possible and keep a social distance. Eating indoors is dangerous because you have to remove the mask for a while. So I might think twice about doing it. Enjoy your meal outdoors as much as possible.

I had Guillain-Barré Syndrome before in 2001. I'm afraid to inject the Covid-19 vaccine. Is it safe to receive a shot? – Patricia

According to the CDC, you can get either the Pfizer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine even if you have a history of Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Do you think it's safe to leave on vacation if you get the vaccine twice? I'm thinking of going to Florida at the end of April, but I'm not 100% sure that's the right decision. – Prisila

Two weeks after the second vaccination, you are considered fully vaccinated. That said, the vaccine is very effective, but not 100% effective, so the risk of getting sick with COVID-19 is small. It's a risk you might be willing to take to escape. Please continue to be careful while traveling. Some states are less aware of wearing masks and increasing social distance. So don't neglect your vigilance.

Another viewer asks, "Why is there no multiple sclerosis on the list of underlying health problems for COVID-19 vaccination?"

Multiple sclerosis alone does not increase the risk of COVID-19, but some MS patients are at high risk depending on the underlying disorder and the medications they are taking.

