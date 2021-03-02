10 recent reports on screening and risk

March 2, 2021
Read 3 minutes
In March, the gastroenterology community will meet to raise awareness about colorectal cancer, one of the most commonly diagnosed cancers in the United States.
During Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, healthcare providers and others aim to educate the general public about this preventable disease and promote early screening initiatives.
Helio Gastroenterology We have compiled some of the latest reports on CRC.
In the exclusive video, Helio Gastroenterology I talked to Brian Dreck, MD, A description of the colorectal cancer provider’s outreach program, or CRCPOP, at the Gastrointestinal Diagnostic Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida.
“”[Giving] The purpose of this program is to direct, direct, and reassure the patient, “he said. read more
According to a study published in, colorectal cancer risk assessment tools did not increase participation or intent in colorectal cancer screening. American Journal of Gastroenterology..
“Risk stratification may motivate people who are classified as having a high CRC risk to complete screening, but unintentionally prevent screening of people who are not identified as high risk. . ” Timothy Yen, MD, Written by a colleague and from the School of Medicine at Stanford University School of Medicine. read more
Studies have shown that diet-related factors such as fiber and alcohol intake have been associated with the development or prevention of colorectal cancer.
“Several systematic reviews of prospective observational studies by meta-analysis summarize evidence of an association between dietary factors and incidence. [colorectal cancer (CRC)], ” Nasorn Chai Yak Napuruk, Pharm D, PhD, From the University of Utah’s Faculty of Pharmacotherapy, and a colleague wrote. “But to date, there has been little comprehensive integration of the strength, accuracy and quality of this evidence.” read more
Studies show that screening rates for colorectal cancer in the underserved population increased among patients who underwent home-based fecal immunochemical tests.
“The screening rate for colorectal cancer remains limited in the underserved population, including those in our affiliated clinics.” Sivan J. Mehta MD, The University of Pennsylvania Chief Innovation Officer said in a press release. “We found that we had the opportunity to increase uptake using text messages and new insights from behavioral science.” read more
Retrospective observational studies have shown that people who order a colorectal cancer screening kit from the patient portal are nearly four times more likely to complete it than those who automatically receive the kit by mail.
“Colorectal cancer screening is currently the most important tool we have to prevent death from colorectal cancer.” Dr. Erin E. Hahn, MPH, A medical services researcher at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California told Healio. “A slight improvement in screening rates can have a significant impact on a patient’s life and cancer outcome.” read more
Colorectal cancer mortality has been steadily declining since the 1940s, but the long-term prognosis for patients with late-stage metastatic disease remains relatively poor.
According to data from the American Cancer Society, the 5-year survival rate for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer is 14%. read more
According to the results of an observational study published in, long-term regular use of aspirin before diagnosis appeared to be associated with a reduction in colorectal cancer-specific mortality. National Cancer Center Journal..
Peter Campbell, Master’s Degree, PhD, A study published last year in the Department of Population Science at the American Cancer Society pursued a study that suggested that the use of aspirin increased mortality from colorectal cancer. In addition, they wanted to help healthcare providers and colorectal cancer survivors make knowledge-based decisions about lifestyles and behaviors that could affect their long-term prognosis. .. read more
Studies show that individuals with obesity, high alcohol intake, and other factors were at increased risk of developing early-onset colorectal cancer.
Dr. Darren R. Brenner, Colleagues at the University of Calgary write that about 10% of newly diagnosed CRC cases are patients under the age of 50. However, the reason for the increase in early-onset CRC (EoCRC) is unknown. read more
Studies have shown that delayed colonoscopy after abnormal stool-based screening tests was associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer.
Samir Gupta, MD, From the Veterans’ San Diego Healthcare System, one of the co-authors of the study, press that patients and even some primary care providers do not understand how important follow-up colonoscopy is. Mentioned in the release. read more
Tissue Fight Colorectal Cancer celebrates the recent signing of the law to remove barriers to colorectal cancer screening.
According to a Fight CRC press release, the organization has been advocating the signing of the bill since 2012. The bill was first introduced when it was proposed by both the Fight CRC and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. The “Medicare Loophole” bill was included in a bill addressing the COVID-19 relief, passed by Parliament on December 21, 2020, and subsequently signed by former President Donald Trump on December 27, 2020. I did. read more
