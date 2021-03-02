



Tampa, FloridaWFLA) — A 23-year-old Florida nurse returned home on Monday after spending months recovering from COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Massachusetts. According to his family, Desmon Silva was placed on a ventilator last summer after being paralyzed below the neck due to complications from the coronavirus. “The long-awaited long-awaited Silva,” Silva told her family that she was most excited to sit by the pool again after seeing the palm trees and the sun. His family raised funds to fly him to Massachusetts for additional care during the summer. There, doctors diagnosed him as acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, or ADEM, a disease that attacks the central nervous system. The CDC provides tips for surviving the zombie apocalypse just in case

On Monday, he was able to return to Florida thanks to JetICU, the company that donated his flight. “It’s all for him to see Desmon return to Florida and be happy,” said his father, José Silva. “We are all healthcare professionals together. We are all together. If we find out that he is a nurse and a resident of Tampa Bay, we have decided that we must jump in and help. “It was,” said Jaredweight, Jet ICU Medical Director. “I’m grateful that I didn’t know how to get home,” said Desmon’s stepmother, Linette Silva. Desmon Silva has a long way to go. He requires 24-hour care at home, advanced medical treatment, vans available to the disabled, and other medical costs. He said he hoped to walk back to work as a nurse someday. Markers in the blood seem to predict severe COVID-19 infection

He said he was very grateful to all the support, medical staff, and JetICU for helping him recover. “They all played a vital role in my recovery and saving my life,” said Desmon Silva. If you want to help Click here to donate to his medical fund..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos