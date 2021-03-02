Cases of Michigan coronavirus up to 590,217.Currently 15,558 dead

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan increased to 590,217 as of Tuesday, killing 15,558 people, state officials report.

The update on Tuesday includes a total of 1,067 new cases and 24 additional deaths, including 12 from the Vital Records review. on Monday, The state reported 589,150 confirmed cases, including 15,534 deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases have peaked and deaths have slowed. Last week’s tests were delayed, with an average of about 35,000 diagnostic tests reported per day, with a 7-day positive rate below 4.0% as of Tuesday. Hospitalization It fell for a few weeks and was flat last week.

Michigan 7-day moving average for daily It was 1,107 on Monday, but it has risen slightly since last week. The average death toll for seven days on Monday was 22. The state fatality rate is 2.6%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 32,400 on Monday-it’s the lowest since October. More than 541,000 people have recovered in Michigan.

Michigan 2.2 million doses of COVID-19 administered, As of Monday.

According to Johns Hopkins University 28.6 million cases have been reported in the United States.. ,Above 514,600 dead Reported by a virus.

In the world, It has been confirmed that 114.5 million people are infected And more 2.5 million people died..is more than 64 million people recovered, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

February 2, -1,203 new cases

February 3, -1,383 new cases

February 4, -1,358 new cases

February 5, -1,379 new cases

February 6, -1,018 new cases

February 8-1,769 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

February 9-563 new cases

February 10-915 new cases

February 11-1,284 new cases

February 12, -1,193 new cases

February 13-852 new cases

February 15-1,265 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

February 16-775 new cases

February 17-939 new cases

February 18-888 new cases

February 19-1,193 new cases

February 20-635 new cases

February 22-1,484 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

February 23-1,316 new cases

February 24-1,245 new cases

February 25-1,388 new cases

February 26-1,073 new cases

February 27-1,156 new cases

March 1, -1,569 new cases (number of cases in 2 days)

March 2, -1,067 new cases





For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms and cures in a few weeks. For some people, especially the elderly and those with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses such as pneumonia and death.

This is a charted timeline of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases identified in Michigan.:

If you suspect you may have been infected with COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider immediately.

