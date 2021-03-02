Latest News on COVID-19 Development in Canada on Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Latest News on the Development of COVID-19 in Canada (Always Eastern): 4:45 pm Saskatchewan’s National Committee’s advice recommending people under the age of 64 to use the latest vaccine against COVID-19 Follow.

Latest News on COVID-19 Development in Canada (Always Eastern):

4:45 pm

Saskatchewan follows the advice of the National Commission recommending the use of the latest vaccine against COVID-19 for people under the age of 64.

The state’s chief health officer says he will soon receive about 15,000 shots from Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Dr. Saqib Shahab states that the state will select the age group for vaccination.

Saskatchewan is also waiting for national advice on how long people can delay their second dose, he says.

Prime Minister Scott Moe said waiting up to four months to give people a second shot could be the state’s “game changer.”

That may mean that thousands of people will be vaccinated by June, he says.

—

3 pm

Health officials have reported 134 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and two more deaths.

The two residents who died were over 80 years old.

The Ministry of Health states that at least one of the approved vaccines has been introduced to all long-term care facilities in the state.

To date, approximately 80,000 shots have been awarded throughout the state.

There are 154 people in the hospital and 20 in the intensive care unit.

—

2:25 pm

New Brunswick today reports four new cases of COVID-19 and one death from the new coronavirus.

Health officials say the state’s 28th COVID-19-related death involved residents in their 80s at the Manoir Bellevue long-term care facility in Edmundston.

All four new cases are located in the Miramichi region, with 36 active cases reported in the state.

Three patients have been hospitalized for the disease and are all in the intensive care unit.

Authorities say the recent infection reported in the Miramichi area is a suspected case of a B.1.1.7 mutant.

—

1:55 pm

Nova Scotia today reports one new case of COVID-19, confirming seven more mutant cases as a result of previous tests.

The new case is in the northern zone and is in close contact with previously reported cases, bringing the total number of known active cases to 29.

Variant cases include two B.1.1.7 or UK variants and five 501.V2 or South African variants.

Two cases of the British subspecies are located in the western and Halifax regions and are associated with previously reported cases of the British subspecies. Meanwhile, five South African variants are in the Halifax region, one case is travel-related and the other four are home-related. Traveler’s contact information.

This brings the total number of cases of the UK variants identified in Nova Scotia to eight and the number of South African variants to six.

—

1:45 pm

Manitoba has reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 64 new cases.

However, due to data corrections, eight undated cases have been removed, resulting in a net increase of 56.

—

1:20 pm

The Manitoba government is providing another grant to businesses and charities that have been forced to shrink their businesses by the COVID-19 Public Health Order.

The third round, like the previous round, will offer up to $ 5,000 to make up for lost earnings.

—

1:20 pm

Quebec’s health minister said the government had reached an agreement by March 15 that 350 pharmacies in Montreal would receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Christian Duvet states that the vaccine will be available to people up to the age of 70 and the location of the pharmacy will be announced within a few days.

He also warns Quebecians that the daily decline in cases across the state can be deceptive, as the number of cases of the B.1.1.7 mutation is increasing.

He says Montreal may be in the “eyes before the storm” regarding the potential for a surge in infections caused by variants.

—

1:00 pm

Elderly people in Ontario are not vaccinated against the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the state will follow advice from a national committee of experts who do not recommend vaccination of people over the age of 64.

Elliott states that this vaccine can be used in correctional facilities because it does not require the same refrigeration as the other two vaccines in use.

She says the state will soon share the latest vaccination plans that take into account the new supply.

—

1:00 pm

Of the 500,000 Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines arriving this week, 300,000 will expire in just a few weeks.

Federal officials say that all COVID-19 vaccines have an expiration date and it is not the time to store doses anyway.

Dr. Teresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, states that all vaccines should be given as soon as they arrive.

She says it’s up to the state to decide who is best at getting which vaccine, but everything is safe and effective.

—

12:55 pm

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have reported five new cases of COVID-19, including one infection involving healthcare workers in local hospitals.

The four cases reported today occur in eastern health areas where authorities are fighting outbreaks in the St. Johns area.

The fifth case involves healthcare professionals at a hospital in St. Anthony, a town of approximately 2,200 in Great Northern Peninsula, Newfoundland.

According to public health, there are currently 203 COVID-19 activities across the state, nine hospitalized for the disease, five of whom are in the intensive care unit.

—

12:50 pm

The Manitoba Government has relaxed some of the COVID-19 restrictions as the number of cases continues to decline.

Starting Friday, people will be allowed to visit another entire household at home, and outdoor public rallies could increase from 5 to 10.

The maximum capacity of stores and restaurants has increased from 25% to 50%, and indoor religious services can be performed with a capacity of 10% to 25%.

Licensed facilities can resume video lottery terminals.

Some facilities, such as casinos, bingo halls and concert venues, need to remain closed.

—

12:45 pm

The Federal Procurement Minister says there is no reason to doubt the 20 million deliveries of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine set to come from the United States.

Anita Anand states that the vaccine manufacturer has guaranteed that these doses are safe to export.

But she says the delivery schedule for those doses is in the air.

The US government has stated that it wants all Americans to be vaccinated first before sharing vaccine doses with other countries.

—

12:30 pm

Canada’s best public health authorities say that changes in knowledge about how available COVID-19 vaccines work are behind changing guidance on how they should be used. say.

Dr. Howard Nyo, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, said the first advice to the state to comply with the manufacturer’s guidelines for vaccine use was based on the best information available at the time. ..

He says there is real-world evidence that these rules can be adapted.

British Columbia’s decision to extend the dosing interval to four months has been criticized as potentially significantly deviating from existing guidelines.

The National Advisory Board on Immunization will publish up-to-date guidance on how to use different vaccines, including to some extent that a single vaccination is effective.

—

12:15 pm

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer says the daily decline in new COVID-19 cases is now leveling off.

Dr. Teresa Tam states that the number of cases is currently increasing moderately at the national level.

According to Tam, new variants are growing in Canada and no state is spared.

But she says, with the approval of new vaccines to help fight the new coronavirus, more evidence is gained daily at the forefront of vaccines.

—

12:10 pm

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said 500,000 doses of the latest COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada will arrive tomorrow.

She says the first shipment of a version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Indian Serum Institute is underway.

Anand says it means Canada will receive a total of about 945,000 COVID-19 vaccines this week.

—

12:05 pm

The Quebec government has reached an agreement with a pharmacy to allow the start of COVID-19 vaccine administration by mid-March.

Sources close to the state government, who are not allowed to speak publicly, confirmed the agreement. This was first reported by 98.5FM today.

Approximately 50 pharmacies in the Montreal region will first receive shipments of Moderna vaccine before the program is extended to state-wide pharmacies.

Health Minister Christian Duvet will announce the details of the plan at a press conference in the afternoon.

—

11:50 am

Nunavut Territory today reports one new case of COVID-19.

The new case is in Arviat, the only place in Nunavut where there are active cases of COVID-19.

Arviat, a community of about 2,800 people, has been severely closed since November, shutting down all schools and non-essential businesses.

The community council also enforces a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am to help curfew its spread.

In the Nunavut Territory, there are nine COVID-19 activity examples, all in Arviat.

—

11:45 am

Health officials on Prince Edward Island have reported four new cases of COVID-19.

All cases involved three men and one woman in their twenties, who are self-isolating.

Currently, there are 22 active cases on the island.

Test results from the National Institute of Microbiology confirmed that two previous cases of COVID-19 involving two women in Charlottetown were associated with the first identified variant in the United Kingdom.

—

11:15 am

Quebec reports 588 new cases of COVID-19 and eight more deaths from the new coronavirus.

Hospitalizations have increased for the third consecutive day, increasing by 16 today, for a total of 628, according to health officials.

The number of people in the intensive care unit decreased by one to 121.

The state said it had given 16,458 doses of vaccine on Monday, the first day of a mass vaccination campaign for the general public in Quebec.

In Quebec, a total of 288,941 COVID-19 infections and 10,407 deaths have been reported associated with the virus.

—

10:30 am

Ontario reports 966 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the virus.

The new data is based on 30,737 tests.

There are 284 people in the intensive care unit and 189 people on mechanical ventilation.

The state states that it has administered 22,326 COVID-19 vaccines since the last daily report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 2, 2021.

Canadian press

Reader Note: This is a modified story. Earlier versions stated at 12:55 pm that all five new cases of Newfoundland and Labrador were in the eastern health area. In fact, there were only four of them, and the fifth was in the northern town of St. Anthony.