Heart disease is in the eyes of the viewer

In a new study by the Shiley Eye Institute at UC San Diego Health, researchers use optical coherence tomography (OCT) scans to identify potential new markers that indicate that cardiovascular disease may be present in patients. did. Ophthalmology and optometry clinics for creating images of the retina. This finding suggests that it may be possible to detect heart disease during eye examination.

In a paper published on March 2, 2021 Clinical medicine Along Lancet, The research team examined lesions in the retina, the innermost photosensitive layer of the eye, Cardiovascular disorders It may exist.

“The eyes are the window to our health and many illnesses can appear in our eyes. Cardiovascular disease The lead author, Dr. Matthew Bakum, a physician scientist and retinal surgeon at the University of California, San Diego, is no exception. “Ischemia is decreasing. Blood flow Because of the heart disease, Can lead to inadequate blood flow to the eye, can kill cells in the retina and leave permanent traces. We called this mark “retinal ischemic perivascular lesions” or RIPL and sought to determine if this finding could serve as a biomarker for cardiovascular disease. “

As part of the study, the team reviewed records of individuals who underwent a retinal OCT scan at the University of California, San Diego, July 2014-July 2019. From that cohort, two groups were identified after a medical chart review. Heart disease and others included 76 healthy individuals as controls in the study. An increase in the number of RIPLs was observed in the eyes of people with heart disease.

Researchers show that the higher the number of RIPLs in the eye, the higher the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“The only way we can visualize the smallest blood vessels in the body is the eye, especially the retina, which provides important evidence of the negative effects of cardiovascular problems such as high blood pressure,” said Anthony Demaria, MD, Judith and Jack. Says. White chair of cardiologists and cardiologists at the University of California, San Diego. “We hope that the presence of RIPL in the eye will serve as a marker for cardiovascular disease when patients are being evaluated for risk factors for heart disease, or when patients are being evaluated for suspicious presence. Heart disease.. “

Demaria said detection of RIPL could lead to the identification of cardiovascular diseases that could enable early treatment and preventative measures and reduce the number of heart attacks and strokes.

The risk of a person with cardiovascular disease is determined by the Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) Risk Score Calculator, a national guideline developed by the American Heart Association. This guideline is considered the gold standard for assessing the 10-year risk of patients experiencing cardiovascular events such as heart attack and stroke. In this study, researchers found a correlation between the number of RIPLs in a patient’s eye and the ASCVD risk score.

“The number of RIPLs was low in the eyes of individuals with low ASCVD scores and borders, but as the risk of ASCVD increased, so did the number of RIPLs,” Bakum said.

UC San Diego Health ophthalmologists are considering referencing patients to a cardiologist if RIPL is identified during an OCT scan.The research team wants this paper In future studies, RIPL will become a common ophthalmic marker for identifying potential cardiovascular disease and will be incorporated into the overall ASCVD risk score.

“Globally, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death, and unfortunately many people are unaware that they have heart problems,” said Bakum. “The key to preventing this is early detection and treatment. Identifying RIPL as a marker for cardiovascular disease providers can identify heart problems before a catastrophic event such as a heart attack or stroke occurs. I hope it will be. ”

Prevalence of Asymptomatic Retinal Ischemia in Patients with Christopher P. Long Other Cardiovascular Disease – Hypothesis-Driven Study, Clinical medicine (2021). Prevalence of Asymptomatic Retinal Ischemia in Patients with Christopher P. Long Other Cardiovascular Disease – Hypothesis-Driven Study,(2021). DOI: 10.1016 / j.eclinm.2021.100775