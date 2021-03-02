This best-selling Vitamin C serum sells for just $ 7.





There's certainly no shortage of products that claim to tackle dark spots and fine lines, but it's hard to find one that's under $ 20, let alone under $ 10. That's why we were intrigued when we noticed that more than 13,000 Amazon shoppers praised vitamin C-filled serum. The deal was closed at the sticker price. The· Eclaskin Care Organic Vitamin C Serum Made exclusively from plant-based ingredients such as aloe vera juice, witch hazel, jojoba oil and hydrated hyaluronic acid. It also contains vitamin C, which is good for the skin, and according to customer tests, 94% found improvements in skin smoothness, softness, and health after using the serum for 10 days. The magic lies in the concentration of vitamin C. Many other sera on the market contain a concentration of 15%, which is not enough to make a difference, more than 22%, which is more exciting than beneficial. The Eclat Skin Care Formula sits fairly well with 20% Vitamin C, so it's effective without being overwhelmed by particularly sensitive or delicate skin. Thank you for your skin. (Photo: Amazon) If you are fighting dark spots due to sun, aging, acne, etc., serum can help brighten the dark spots. One shopper wrote: "This has greatly diminished the stubborn dark spots on my forehead, which is very exciting." She shared. "I also love how this feels on my skin. It's thick, consistent and very moisturized, but it feels non-greasy. The ingredient list is great and nothing beats the price." Others have noticed a decrease in thin lines: "I've definitely noticed that the thin lines around my eyes and forehead have been significantly reduced since I used this Vitamin C serum." One shopper was happy to report. … "The texture on my cheeks seems to be much better! I love this product!" The story continues Smell-sensitive shoppers also praise the serum and admire its fresh scent. "First, it smells great." Someone wrote it. "A nice light citrus scent. It's not sticky. My skin is already even and I can see the thin lines around my chin." In short — shoppers are in love. And some are even surprised. "Is this a joke? I used it only once before going to bed … I washed my face, applied this serum, and finally applied regular moisturizers and retinol. I say people praise I absolutely shined and woke up to where I was … I don't know … My skin is so soft and shining that I'm afraid people will get caught in it and run out of stock. How can I get serum? This? I'm crazy. " "I use it twice a day, morning and night, so I started to notice the difference in about three days." Another fan reported. "I love it. I love it. The skin is brighter, the texture is softer, smoother and the tone is night. This serum is the best I have ever used."







