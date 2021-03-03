According to DPH, 863 COVID-19 cases were removed from the total by retesting.

The Massachusetts Public Health Service reported another 980 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the 551,667 cases across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.
DPH said Tuesday’s report included an update to the total number of cases. The agency states that it has received a revised lab report for about 1,500 cases that the lab reported positive.
According to DPH, 863 cases have been removed from the case count as a result of retesting.
State health officials also added 37 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths to the state total. This is currently 15,859 people.
As of Tuesday, a total of 2,061,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been shipped to the state, of which 1,813,992 (88%) were administered. So far, 565,421 people in Massachusetts have received both doses.
An estimated 28,867 cases are active throughout Massachusetts, according to the report. This is the first time that the estimated number of active cases in the state has fallen below 30,000 since November 14, 2020.
According to reports, 775 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus were admitted to Massachusetts, of whom 187 were in the intensive care unit.
In a DPH weekly report released Thursday, 28 communities were “red,” or at high risk for COVID-19, down from 66 communities last week.
According to the latest weekly report, the state has made 494,740 recovery.
Massachusetts COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death
Massachusetts vaccination progress
New data is typically published daily around 5 pm, and weekly reports are usually published Thursday around 5 pm.