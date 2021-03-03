Review: How Big Tobacco and Big Food are similar in “Hooked”





“I’m crazy” Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Moss has jumped into the processed food industry and continues his research, which began with the 2014 Salt Sugar Fat. Its James Beard Award-winning bestseller reveals big food accomplices in our country’s obesity epidemic. Moss brings the same sharp-eyed and clear report to “hooked”, revealing the science of addiction and showing that processed foods are drugs. To define the term “addiction,” Moss cites the now retired CEO of Philip Morris, who called it “repetitive behavior that some people find difficult to stop.” Moss draws the similarities between big food and big cigarettes and explains how both industries are manipulating our cravings for profit. “Enthusiasm” leads us to laboratories, courts, kitchens and legislatures, leading to complex and controversial discussions at the intersection of personal and corporate responsibility. The story begins with a Brooklyn teenager who is morbidly obese due to the daily diet of big macs, sodas, shakes, and french fries. She is one of the first plaintiffs in a series of proceedings in which a fast food company is liable for personal injury through product design. Moss reviews MRI scans that show how cheeseburgers illuminate the same areas of the brain as heroin and cigarettes. He provides a radical history of how our appetite has evolved over more than 4 million years, and then processed foods provide primitive neurochemical and digestive receptors for which instinct replaces judgment. I will explain how to target it. He tells us that misleading images are used to pray for memory, and given our work and family life, foods that are easy to heat and serve beat the time and boredom of home cooking. I’m looking at a convincing ad. Finally, Moss denies and delays the accumulated evidence against it, and then how the industry favorably changes our increased resistance to processed foods by taking ownership of the diet trade. I will explain in detail. Take advantage of a weight loss program that acts as a conduit for processed and frozen foods — Nestlé’s acquisition of Jenny Craig and Lean Cuisine. ConAgra’s Healthy Choice line. Unilever’s Slim Fast and diet foods. These products are almost indistinguishable from the junk that caused havoc in our bodies in the first place. When knowledge is power, “Hooked” provides the facts necessary to free yourself from the conspirators who remain unknowingly in Big Food’s tactics. For too long, we have allowed the industry to take advantage of all the ways in which it is attracted to products that are harmful to health. “Non-addicted wrestling needs to give up something that has come to define our lives,” Moss writes. He admits this is difficult. “Temptation is a calculated business of people who manufacture and sell processed foods. They have almost endless resources in knowing our vulnerabilities.” “Crazy: Food, Free Will, and How Food Giants Use Our Addiction”

Michael moss

(Random House; page 304; $ 28)





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos