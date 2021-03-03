Covid-19 and flu: flu has so far killed one child this flu season





Number of deaths this season It ’s a remarkable decline. From the flu season 2019-2020, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 195 children died from the flu. Influenza usually continues to spread in March and April, but experts say that the combination of coronavirus precautions and existing immunity has so far almost eradicated infection levels and thus died. “I think the global eradication of the flu epidemic shows that the way influenza is transmitted from person to person may have been, above all, actually affected by the use of masks. “Flor Munoz, a member of the Infectious Diseases Commission of the American Academy of Pediatrics.” Influenza does spread in autumn and winter, but the predominant strains are different and the levels are different. However, this year’s coronavirus pandemic has caused many to stay away from others, avoid traveling and working from home, and delay the spread of the flu. Extensive masking may be particularly helpful, as the facial covering limits the spread of droplets that carry the flu, Munoz said. Dominant pathogens, such as the coronavirus that causes covid-19, can also swarm other viruses by immunizing them partially. Combining the flu vaccine with existing immunity, these factors make the flu cycle almost negligible. Lynnette Brammer, who heads the CDC’s national flu monitoring team, said that the result was only about 0.1% of flu tests positive, compared to 20-30% this time of the year.Adults are also experiencing Dramatic reduction in flu deathsLast year it was about 22,000, but this season it was about 450 so far. It is unlikely that the current trend will continue. Experts expect the flu to return in the fall and winter of next year if most coronavirus regulations are lifted by then. Reopened schools and day care centers can make a significant contribution to rebounds, as children generally spread the flu. The prediction is not just theoretical. Recent data from several countries, including Cambodia, Laos and Bangladesh, have shown that the coronavirus has been lifted and the flu has revived when students return to school, Brammer said. However, influenza infection and death will remain low next season if masking and social distance are common, either because of the coronavirus or because people have chosen to apply the same measures to prevent influenza. There is a possibility. Aaron Milstone, an epidemiologist and professor of pediatrics at Johns Hopkins University, said: “I think this clearly shows that masking, distance measurement, hand washing, etc. all work clearly.” So the problem is not just appetite, but people to prevent the flu. I think it’s how much appetite you have. “ Some experts speculate that the next flu season may be particularly tough. Among other reasons, the near-absence of influenza this year has complicated scientists’ efforts to figure out which strains predominate and may continue to be epidemic. Andrea Kovacs, head of the Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the University of Southern California, said it would be difficult to predict which strains would develop next year’s vaccine without this year’s data. “They may not be able to guess the right strain to make a vaccine,” Kovacs said. And once the coronavirus restrictions are relaxed, it’s never too late for the flu to surge this season. Brammer warned that changes in human behavior could increase influenza cases in April and May, when they are usually declining. “The flu season may be small, but it may be late,” she said. “It’s really hard to say.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos