New studies show that “quarantine and quarantine hotels” have helped free up hospital space and reduce the Covid-19 epidemic.

The early use of San Francisco’s quarantine and quarantine hotels for homeless and slightly detained residents exposed or symptomatic with Covid has significantly released the capacity of San Francisco General Hospital and elsewhere in the city New studies have shown that it may have prevented the transmission of the area.

Journal of American Medical Association Network Published survey results on Tuesday. The main authors were Dr. Jonathan Fuchs, a UCSF professor who is responsible for the San Francisco test strategy and directs the Center for Learning and Innovation in the Faculty of Public Health, and Dr. Hemarkanzaria, a physician in the emergency room at the General Hospital. Advisor to the UCSF Benioff Homeless and Housing Initiative.

The study tracked 1,009 individuals referred to quarantine and quarantine hotels between March 19 and May 31, 2020. These hotels provided vulnerable residents, especially homeless individuals, with a place to recover from Covid-19. The hotel also provided 24-hour access to nurses, doctors, security guards, substance recovery counselors, meals, laundry services, accommodation for children, and a $ 20 gift card at the end of the stay. The 2020 I & Q Hotel managed to serve 3,300 people.

It was crucially necessary to establish an I & Q hotel “to curb the spread” [Covid-19] In these vulnerable communities, while preventing hospitals from becoming surrogate I / Q facilities, “the study said. “Without this option, infectious people would require long-term hospitalization, which could strain the capacity of valuable hospitals.”

“Really, this program was to create a safe space that would help maintain the capacity of the hospital and prevent people in crowded situations from returning to them,” Fuchs told Mission Local. “We want a safe space to be restored.”

Do not confuse the “Quarantine and Quarantine” hotel with the “Shelter-in-Place” hotel. The former is for individuals who have been exposed to or have symptoms of Covid. The latter is for vulnerable individuals such as the homeless, regardless of exposure or symptoms.

Neither Fuchs nor Kanzaria said they could confuse the results of a targeted survey of I & Q hotels to draw more points about shelter-in-place hotels. The main cause of friction between the oversight committee and the mayor last year.

The health benefits of having a home where people can live Self-quarantine Studies claim that it serves as another example of why San Francisco should address the urgent need for housing.

“I think this kind of program is essential,” Fuchs said. “Especially in a pandemic situation, it reinforces the city’s bigger problem: the need to support affordable housing.”

Eighty-one percent of all participants completed the entire recommended quarantine period. This suggests that these hotels have suppressed virus transmission elsewhere in the city.

Only 4 percent of guests needed further investigation for potential hospitalization when their illness appeared to be exacerbated. No one died at the hotel.

According to Fuchs, unprotected people are 4.5 times more likely to leave the I & Q hotel early.

Mental health and harm reduction services and the addition of alcohol for people suffering from withdrawal seem to have played an important role in keeping infected people in their rooms. Of the 1,009 I & Q guests seen between March and May, 225 had co-existing psychiatric disorders and 236 had co-existing substance use disorders.

These hotels also seemed to help free up space in the local hospital and prevent overwhelming. In the recent surge in winter, The county in California has ceased many activities as the ICU flooded with patients. Local facilities fell below 15% capacity.

“We needed to maintain valuable hospital capacity for the most morbid patients,” Kanzaria told Mission Local. “I saw excessive morbidity when the hospital was overwhelmed.”

According to the survey, of the 546 Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital referrals to I & Q Hotels, 327 were eligible, attended, and 76% completed their entire stay. Of those, 62 percent had Covid-19.

“Over time, the rate of transfers from emergency departments, emergency departments, and outpatient clinics has increased, completely avoiding the need for hospitalization,” the study said. By May, the final month of the study, 77% of referrals had occurred before someone arrived at the hospital for Covid-19.

“The I / Q system may have helped to divert patients to the hotel without the need for continuous hospital-based isolation, thus maintaining the critical capabilities of the city’s largest public hospital. “I will continue the report.

“Covid is a public health emergency. The homeless was a pre-covid public health emergency,” said Kanzaria. “I hope you can take this opportunity to think about sustainable solutions for the homeless.”