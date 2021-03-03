Health
Children may be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the fall
- A clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine in children has begun.
- Experts say this is important because children make up 20% of the US population.
- They state that it is difficult to reach herd immunity without vaccination of children.
Children may be able to start vaccination with COVID-19 by this fall, as clinical trials are planned or underway.
Experts say the round of vaccination could be the final step to control COVID-19 Pandemic..
At present, about 15 percent In the United States, some people have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine at least once.
Currently, the Moderna vaccine and the recently approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine are only available to adults over the age of 18. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is approved for people over the age of 16.
In other words Almost 20 percent Currently, the US population is not eligible for vaccination.
Twenty percent of young people remain unvaccinated, which means they can continue to be infected with the coronavirus.
“Children can spread the virus to adults, and vaccination of children will be an essential factor in reducing infection rates,” he said. Ann Mounana, DNP, Master Instructor at Chamberlain College, Member of Chicago School of Public Health COVID Vaccine Science Workgroup..
It is unknown how long a child can be infected with the virus after it is exposed, but the risk remains.
“Probably this period is similar to the adult period.” Dr. Robert Amurer, Dean of the Health Sciences and Practices Building at New York Medical College, and former Chief Medical Officer of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told Healthline.
“I’m not sure how much this contributes to the spread of the virus in different communities,” he said.
Experts say it may be necessary to include vaccinated children to reach herd immunity, as children infected with the virus can survive the flames of COVID-19 in the community.
It is currently unknown what percentage of the young population needs to be vaccinated.
“Estimates of what constitutes herd immunity for COVID-19 are quite different. I’ve seen somewhere between 60 and 90 percent,” he said. Nicole Camby, PhD, Associate Professor of Microbiology at the University of Medical and Health Services University, Saint Kitts Campus in the Caribbean.
“But if it is close to the upper limit of that threshold (given the emergence of new variants that can spread more easily), children under the age of 16 will be vaccinated to reach 90 percent. You’ll have to get it. Mark was vaccinated, “she said.
Then there is the reality that not all adults are vaccinated, either by choice or because of health complications.
“For a few people, they have allergies that prevent them from getting the current vaccine. Others choose not to do so for a variety of reasons,” Cumby told Healthline.
“All adults are unlikely to be vaccinated, so it is more important to vaccinate children to reach the critical threshold of herd immunity,” she said.
Currently active clinical trials involve children over the age of 12, and if these trials are successful, there are plans to test younger children.
“The most ethical way to do these studies is to start with older children and gradually move to younger ones,” he said. Johann C. Vester, MBChB, PhD, MPhil, Dean of Bioethics, University of Nevada, Las Vegas School of Medicine.
“We must always consider the interests of the children involved. When conducting research involving children, it is important to take special precautions to ensure that the interests of the children are protected. “He said.
Although similar to adults in some respects, children’s biology, especially the immune system, can be significantly different from that of adults.
The incidence of COVID-19 is low among children — they are Half possibility To get it as an adult-and a child-specific reaction to illness, for example Multi-organ inflammatory syndrome.
“It is important to recognize that children are not just small adults, so it is necessary to do the hard work of evaluating vaccines in clinical trials to ensure the right dose and the right vaccination frequency. “. Dr. C. Buddy Kulich, MPH, Director of Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Tennessee.
The bottom line, according to most experts, is that the more people you get vaccinated, the better, regardless of age.
“We are just beginning to learn about the long-term effects of being infected with COVID, and over time we may see long-term effects of the infection,” Muñana told Healthline.
“We do not know how a child who has recovered from COVID, or an adult about it, will experience health problems years later. For example, respiratory or neurological conditions. Therefore, of vaccination It’s important to ensure that you get as many vaccinations as possible, including children who meet eligibility criteria, “she said.
..
